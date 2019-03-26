Cote de Pablo’s ‘NCIS’ Return Remains Uncertain Weeks After Ziva David Mention

Cote de Pablo’s potential return to NCIS has been rumored for years. Those rumors kicked into high gear earlier this season when it was strongly hinted that de Pablo’s character, Ziva David, wasn’t dead.

As previously reported by Heavy, fans were fairly disappointed with how Ziva was written off the show. She was sort of off without confirmation — she was involved in a terrorist bombing but her remains were never found. A few weeks ago, an episode titled “She” seemed to suggest that Ziva is alive and that she might be making a return to the popular drama series.

However, it has been several weeks since “She” aired and there hasn’t been one additional mention of Ziva David.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘NCIS’ Writers Could Be Waiting to Bring Ziva Back Into the Picture Closer to the Show’s Finale

There has been a lot of speculation about Ziva David this season on NCIS — and rightfully so. It seems as though she was subtly brought back into the picture only to disappear into the abyss once more.

As the weeks go by, fans are becoming more and more frustrated that Ziva hasn’t been mentioned again. It’s more than likely, however, that there will be another mention of Ziva.

“For starters, fans can rest assured knowing that Ziva will pop up again. The show would not have mentioned her still being alive at this point in the season without the intention of bringing her back at a later time. That said, the series has a history of introducing characters in the middle of a season and then bringing them back right before the finale,” Celebrity Insider suggests.

Cote de Pablo Hasn’t Spoken Out About a Possible Return, nor Has Anything Been Confirmed

NCIS fans are hoping that Ziva comes back in a more tangible way but showrunners have neither confirmed nor denied whether or not this will happen. Viewers have been keeping their eyes on Cote de Pablo’s IMDb page in hopes of an NCIS credit addition but, so far, there isn’t anything new there.

Most recently, de Pablo finished filming a movie called Seneca, which is set for release later this year. She doesn’t have any other roles confirmed — that the public knows about — at this time. Since IMDb is mainly crowd-sourced, it is entirely possible that de Pablo is in talks to return to NCIS in the not-so-distant future and that producers are doing their absolute best to keep the news under wraps.

It wouldn’t be that much of a stretch to see de Pablo return to the show, but the mention of Ziva and the message written in the note to Ellie Bishop seems to suggest that Ziva must stay secluded. Could there be a completely separate storyline that simply follows Ziva in her new life? Anything is possible.

