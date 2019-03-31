Crystal Waters, the ‘Queen of Dance,’ Featured on TV One’s Unsung

A new episode of Unsung debuts tonight with a profile of 90s House Music star Crystal Waters. Waters was the queen of dance in the early 90s thanks in part to her hit record “Gypsy Woman.”

TV One’s award-winning documentary series will highlight the journey of the singer/songwriter on Sunday, March 31 at 9/8c. Check out the synopsis of tonight’s episode below, via a press release:

With 12 number one hits, six ASCAP Songwriting Awards and four Billboard Music Awards, Crystal Waters is one of the most influential voices in dance music. Hailing from a musical family that includes her legendary aunt Ethel Waters, Crystal initially embarked on a career in government before landing a songwriting and recording deal with famed production team The Basement Boys in the late ’80s. Waters became a global star in the ’90s with the international chart-topping dance hits “Gypsy Woman,” “Makin Happy” and “100% Pure Love.” Her songs were more than infectious beats and catchy hooks, they offered thought provoking social commentary and poetic love stories. When dance music phased out in the late ’90s, Waters was left to revive her musical reputation and career.

Unsung is narrated by actor Gary Anthony Williams and is Executive Produced by Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton of A. Smith & Co. Productions. The series, which is one of the longest-running docuseries on television, celebrates the careers of significant cultural figures in entertainment – both past and present. Previous episodes have featured profiles on artists such as Phyllis Hyman, Shalamar, Minnie Ripperton and many more.

“It was one of the first dance records that was tackling a social issue,” Waters’ former manager Vito Bruno says in the clip below. “And the way she delivered the lyric was hypnotic.” Waters adds, “I like being moved by lyrics, so I wanted to move people.”

Waters’ 1991 debut of “Gypsy Woman” propelled the artist into the brilliant and celebrated musician and recording artist she is today. She is known for her impact in the genre of music known as House Music and her poignant approach to writing song lyrics.

“She’s part of the crossover revolution that brought House Music to radio but prior to her arrival on the scene, vocal dance tracks existed mostly as underground club hits,” Instinct Music reports. “Take, for example, one of House Music’s original big vocal successes, Xavier Gold’s ‘You used to hold me.’ It was a massive club track but you’d have to stay up all night waiting to hear it on the late night weekend mix shows if you wanted to hear it on the radio.”

Waters often teamed up with powerhouse artists such as Kym Sims, Barbara tucker and CeCe Peniston to pioneer the House Music scene. The music they produced infiltrated pop radio significantly through their “infectious lyrics” and “badass beats,” Instinct Magazine reports. “She was a breath of fresh air in a genre traditionally saturated by big mama church girl voices belting out songs about how some no-good man did them wrong.”

Catch tonight’s episode of Unsung at 9/8c to learn more about Waters’ life and impact on the music scene.

