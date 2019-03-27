Who Is Dana Booker on ‘PLL: The Perfectionists’?

Freeform’s drama series The Perfectionists continues tonight. As a spinoff of Pretty Little Liars, the series follows a new cast of characters as they attend the fictional Beacon Heights University. One such character is Dana Booker, who is the college’s head of security. Learn more about Booker and her role in The Perfectionists below.

According to Pretty Little Liars Wikia, Booker (Klea Scott) is the most “perceptive” and “determined” of the cast, and keeps Alison (Sasha Pieterse), Mona (Janel Parrish), and the rest of the titular Perfectionists on guard. The Perfectionists are a group of overachieving students who are shocked by the murder of one of their own, and who try to overlook their differences and figure out who did it.

Dana Booker Is the Head of Security at Beacon Heights University

Scott, 50, should be familiar to fans of Pretty Little Liars. Before landing the role of Booker, she played Jillian Howe on the original series. She was the owner of the publishing company that Aria worked at, and was a recurring character during seasons six and seven. In addition to Pretty Little Liars, Scott has appeared on popular TV shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds, NCIS, Brooklyn South, and Nickelodeon’s You Can’t Do That On Television.

Booker will be one of the characters that help distinguish The Perfectionists from its mothership series. In an interview with Vulture, Scott’s co-star Sasha Pieterse talked about the differences between the shows, and how you don’t have to be a fan of one to enjoy the other. “When I started reading the scripts, I realized [showrunner I. Marlene King] had done such a good job opening up a new world and keeping all the fun stuff about Pretty Little Liars without copying it or making it feel like everything was going to happen all over again,” she said.

Booker Is Played by ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Alumni Klea Scott

“It’s a very different mystery, and that makes it scarier,” the actress continued. “Even though Alison and Mona have so much wisdom and discretion with this type of thing, they still don’t know what they’re dealing with or know how bad it’s going to get.” Showrunner I. Marlene King told Entertainment Tonight that while the shows are different, there will be Easter eggs and recurring actors for longtime fans.

“In every episode, there will be one shot [in] the intro that is an Easter egg of something that’s to come in the episode,” she teased. “It’s like our version of the PLL closers. We wanted [the opening credits] to be similar in the sense that the Pretty Little Liars logo is the same font, but then The Perfectionists is its own thing. Throughout the creation of the series it’s always been about trying to find that balance – giving fans enough of the PLL world, that tone, that vibe – but yet bring something really new to it.”