Dorit Kemsley Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is She?

On tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit Kemsley decides to participate in a sexy photo shoot with the encouragement of one of her friends. The reality star’s beautiful face and figure have some fans wondering what the mother of two’s height and age actually are.

Dorit Kemsley was born in Connecticut on July 16, 1976, which means she is currently 42 years old. She is about 9 years younger than her husband, Paul, who was born in August 1967. The two have two young children together, Jagger (age 5) and Phoenix (age 3). That means that Dorit was about 38 when she became a mom to her son Jagger.

According to FamedStar.com, Dorit is 5’5″ tall. This height would make sense based on photos of Kemsley next to her RHOBH co-stars; CelebHeights.com says that Lisa Rinna is 5’6″, and in a photo where the two women are standing side-by-side, they look to be almost the same height (with Rinna standing slightly taller).

The synopsis for tonight’s new episode, entitled “Fifty Shades of Shade,” reads “Erika pushes Dorit to take her sex appeal to the next level during a photo shoot; Denise lets it all hang out at dinner with Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle; Lisa Rinna helps Camille plan her 50th birthday bash, but tensions run high at the celebration.”

In advance of the episode, Kemsley shared a couple of behind the scenes photos from the bikini shoot, along with the caption “Tonight on #RHOBH @thebarbieblank and I model @beverlybeach for @jmglifestyle magazine and @theprettymess comes to set to lend support, and help me find my inner sexy, confident self.” Looking back on her previous Instagram posts, you can find other photos from the shoot, which took place months before the episode featuring it is airing.

Although Kemsley and the episode synopsis suggest that the shoot was about finding her sex appeal and confidence, Kemsley often shows off her gorgeous, toned body on social media to her over 620,000 Instagram followers. She even has her own clothing line, Beverly Beach by Dorit, that carries swimwear and athleisure for women, and Kemsley has modeled her own line on Instagram. In posts where she is wearing her own athleisure line, it is clear that she takes the time to work out and take care of her body to represent the brand she is trying to sell.

After she had her second child, Kemsley said that the activeness of having two children to take care of helped her lose the baby weight: “I think the secret to getting back in shape and the weight coming off is that I had a 2-year-old to run around after and quite honestly it’s just that. When you go from one child to two children, for me anyway, it was like having 10.”

Tune in to new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo, Tuesday nights at 9/8c.