Dylan McDermott & Maggie Q Split After 4-Year Engagement

Dylan McDermott and Maggie Q have reportedly split after a four-year engagement, but what most may not recall is that details of the engagement had been spilled by Q, whose full name is Margaret Denise Quigley, long ago.

Back in February of 2015, Quigley had given a particularly heartwarming interview about McDermott to E! stating “I don’t know if he wants me to go into the details on how he proposed, but I’ll tell you this much—he more told me that we were gonna be married, which I think is so funny,” Quigley mentioned to E! during her interview. “Because he says, ‘You can’t ask Maggie because you can’t take the risk of Maggie saying no.'”

Fast forward to February of 2019, and the engaged couple, 57-year-old American Horror Story actor, McDermott, and the 39-year-old Nikita star, Q, have called it quits, according to PEOPLE.

It would have been the second marriage for McDermott, who has been featured in roles on big features and series ranging from Steel Magnolias to The Practice and American Horror Story. McDermott had wed the actress Shiva Rose back in 1995, and the couple have two daughters, Colette and Charlotte. McDermott and Rose split over a decade ago, in 2008.

McDermott reportedly said that he struggled after his divorce to Rose. “But the cool thing is if you trust life and open yourself up to good things, good things can happen,” McDermott told PEOPLE magazine in a March interview last year. Once I tried to understand that life will always take care of me, Maggie stepped into my life.”

McDermott went on to meet Q in 2014, on the set of their TV series Stalker in 2014. In the same PEOPLE interview, McDermott described Rose as his soulmate.

“She took my breath away,” McDermott, who proposed to Q after just seven weeks of dating, stated to PEOPLE magazine. “I knew immediately … she’s my soulmate.”

Asked in 2015 why they had not set a wedding date, the busy actors told PEOPLE that they had been looking for the right time. “We’re fishing! We’re fishing for dates,” Q had told PEOPLE.

Q had sported a large diamond on her left ring finger during the couple’s engagement, and the two had reportedly been happy in love, never quite finding the time in between the demands of their work lives to settle on a date. “So, yeah, [it’s] because of work and … because you gotta balance everything,” Q told PEOPLE.

New movies have been in the works in their acting repertoire, adding to a delayed wedding date. In addition to several series appearances, McDermott appeared in movies like Blind, Josie, and The Clovehitch Killer.

Quigley’s film roles have included films like Mission: Impossible III and Live Free or Die Hard . She’s well-known for playing the title role in The CW’s action-thriller series Nikita, which aired years ago, from 2010 to 2013. In the following year, 2014, Q played Tori Wu in the film adaptation of Veronica Roth’s novel Divergent, and played the same character in its sequels, Insurgent and Allegiant. She stars in the political drama, Designated Survivor.