Felicite Tomlinson’s Family: 5 Fast Facts to Know

Felicite Tomlinson, the sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and an Instagram influencer in her own right, has died, according to a report by E! News.

Tomlinson had six siblings: Phoebe, Louis, Charlotte, Daisy, Ernest, and Doris. Their mother, Johannah Poulston, passed away in 2016.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Tomlinson Sisters Are Half-Sisters With Louis, Through Their Mother

The four Tomlinson sisters are half-siblings with Louis; related through their mother, according to One Direction fan wiki.

Johannah Poulston, who died “Johannah Deakin” from her last marriage, passed away on December 7, 2016 after a battle with leukemia.

2. Charlotte ‘Lottie’ Tomlinson Is an Instagram Influencer, Like Her Sister Was

Lottie Tomlinson is an Instagram influencer, like her sister was. She has 3.3 million followers. She was described as “Britain’s answer to Kylie Jenner” by Cosmetics Business, and first became known as a makeup artist for One Direction while they were touring.

In addition to being an influencer, Lottie has released her own sun care brand, Tanologist, which is called “the future of self-tanning” on its site.

Tomlinson has also since toured with other stars as a makeup artist, including Selena Gomez, when she was as young as 17 years old. In an interview with Elle, she said at the time, “If you know what you’re meant to do, just find a way to do it. Don’t be ‘too good’ for a job, or get nervous that the schedule’s really intense. If it’s experience and you need experience… take the job.”

She also shared her strategy with taking selfies, as well. Lottie said,

“You can never get a good selfie unless you get good light. So you need either natural light or a really strong light really close to you. Some people think you should have a limit on how many selfies you post, but I’m not like that. I say, post whatever you want. If I’ve got three pictures of myself that I like, they’re all going up. Lou always tell me, ‘It’s the rule of one!’ But I won’t listen.”

3. Tomlinson’s Youngest Siblings, Ernest & Doris, Were Born in 2014

Per Metro, the youngest siblings of the Tomlinson clan were born in 2014, when Johannah Poulston gave birth to fraternal twins at 40 years old. A spokesperson for Louis said at the time to Metro, “Daniel and Johanna are pleased to welcome twins — a boy Ernest Rupert Atholl Deakin, 5 lbs 12oz, and a girl Doris Poppet Deakin, 4lbs 11oz.”

The birth of Ernest and Doris marked the second round of twins in the Tomlinson family, after Daisy and Phoebe Tomlinson, who are also twins.

Ernest and Doris are often featured in the Instagrams of their older sisters, as can be seen in the Christmas photo above.

4. Phoebe & Daisy Tomlinson, Twins, Both Are Instagram Influencers as Well

Phoebe and Daisy Tomlinson are both influencers on Instagram, just like their older sisters. Daisy Tomlinson has 605,000 followers, and often posts #ad photos to Instagram, revealing her many sponsorships. As for Phoebe Tomlinson, she too has just over 500,000 followers, and has a highlight reel for her sisters and for her mother, which show a number of family photos.

5. Louis Tomlinson Released a Song Called ‘Two of Us’ in 2019 About His Mother

Earlier in the month, Louis Tomlinson released his latest single, which is all about his mother. Here are the lyrics to Two of Us,