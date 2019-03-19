Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Boyfriend Andrew Lewis: Who Is Jace’s Father?

Jenelle Evans was introduced to MTV viewers years ago when she was pregnant with her first child, son Jace. At the time, she was dating her then-boyfriend, Andrew Lewis, who was the father of Jace. Lewis wasn’t in the picture for long and ended up getting into legal trouble.

Flash forward to 2019, Lewis reached out to Teen Mom 2‘s production and Evans’ mother, Barbara, claiming he wanted to get in touch with them to see his son. After being absent from his kid’s life for many years, Barbara, who has custody of Jace, and Jenelle doubted his intentions. They also wanted to be sure that Lewis was on a straight and narrow path before letting Jace know he was trying to get back into his life.

According to In Touch Weekly, Jenelle Evans wrote about Lewis in her book Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom. She wrote, “We met online and talked through messages for a couple of weeks. Just after my birthday in December, we finally met in person … He did drink, a lot … he stayed wasted most of the time. At 16, I thought that was so cool. He drank more than he should, and I thought it was so adult and fascinating.” Now that Jace is 9 years old, Jenelle said on TM2 that she wants to make sure Lewis isn’t still drinking like he did in the past.

Evans also wrote in her book that Lewis treated her like a doormat and that he didn’t want to have a child. Evans stated that when she was pregnant, “Andrew came and visited a few times. He was more interested in partying with his friends and getting drunk than spending time with his pregnant girlfriend. Not to mention he was broker than fuck and didn’t have a job. What in the heck did I ever see in him?”

On Teen Mom 2 this season, Evans’ mother travels to New York to meet with Lewis and determine whether or not he’s fit to reenter Jace’s life.

Evans expresses her concerns about the situation on-camera, according to People. Evans explains, “I do feel bad because that’s Jace’s dad. But I know how he is, and I don’t want him to disappoint my son. I don’t want [him] to pop back in and then pop back out … That’s happened to me as a child when my dad did that to me. And I’m not having that happen to Jace.”

She continued, “I’m just thinking if Andrew even comes into Jace’s life is he going to regularly visit or not? I can’t have him have that disappointment that I had when I was little and I would wait for my dad to pick us up and he would just drive by.”

Barbara revealed that every once in a while, Jace asks about his father.