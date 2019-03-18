Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Boyfriends: Who Has the Teen Mom 2 Star Dated?

Jenelle Evans is famous in the world of reality television. The self-proclaimed “Beach bunny” is currently starring on Teen Mom 2, and tonight, fans will meet the father of her first child, Andrew Lewis.

As Lewis enters the spotlight, fans may grow curious about Jenelle’s dating history. Who has she dated in the past? Read on to learn about her ex boyfriends:

As documented in The Ex-Files, Jenelle has a number of other exes, including Nathan Griffith, Lewis, and Josh Miller.

Lewis was Jenelle’s first boyfriend and baby daddy. We first met him on 16 and Pregnant. Together, they share Jennelle’s son, Jace, who was born in 2009.

Previews for tonight show Jenelle’s mother going to New York to meet up with Lewis, who doesn’t show. She then leaves him a heated voicemail, in which she says, “This will be the last time I ever make an attempt to come see you again because this is you know to stand me up is just wrong.”

Prior to the meetup, Lewis expressed interested in stepping back into Jace’s life. However, Jennelle isn’t so sure that’s the best thing for him. Inquisitr writes of this season, “Jenelle can be seen talking with her mother Barbara about the situation with Jace’s father Andrew. Jenelle admits that she doesn’t want to keep Andrew away from Jace ‘forever,’ but explains that she has concerns about Andrew coming in and out of Jace’s life.”

After Lewis, Jenelle was with Kieffer Delp. In August 2018, Delp faced felony charges after running a meth lab in his apartment. He accepted a plea deal to the charges, according to People, and is serving 18-36 months at a state correctional institution.

According to the outlet, Delp pled guilty to one count each of operating a methamphetamine lab, possession with intent to deliver and risking a catastrophe.

Delp was a regular on the first four seasons of Teen Mom.

Jenelle briefly dated Josh Miller in 2011, while she was on a break from dating Delp. The two moved in together in 2011 but broke up within the month. It wasn’t until 2016 that Miller surfaced in the news again for allegedly stealing a car with a three-year-old girl inside. According to Starcasm.net, Miller reportedly removed the girl from the car seat and left her in the middle of the road. The Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department press release read, “Joshua Miller is wanted for First Degree Kidnapping and Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.”

Jenelle went on to date Gary Head in 2012. In June of that year, E! reported that the two were placed in jail after engaging in an altercation. Evans’ attorney told the outlet that Jenelle called 911 for a domestic violence incident. After police showed up at the house, she was arrested and charged with simple assault, possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Gary, meanwhile, was charged with assault on a female, possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

In November 2012, Jenelle became engaged to Courtland Rogers after two months of dating. The pair married in December and filed for divorce in January 2013. In April, they were both arrested for assault and possession. It was during her time dating Courtland that Jennelle was caught with heroin. In November 2015, Rogers was arrested in Brunswick County. He was charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor, possession of heroin and two counts of probation violation.

Jenelle’s most recent relationship (before marrying her current husband) was Nathan Griffith. The pair got together after she separated from Courtland. In 2014, Jenelle gave birth to their son, Kaiser. They became engaged but called off the wedding after a few months. Today, the two continue to fight over their son on social media.