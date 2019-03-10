How Many Wives & Children Does Kody Brown From ‘Sister Wives’ Have?

The 13th season of TLC’s Sister Wives is underway, featuring the lives of Kody Brown and his polygamist family. A major plot point in this season of the reality show is Kody’s desire to move from Las Vegas, Nevada back to Utah, and the impact that decision has on his wives and children.

The next episode, entitled “Divided We Move,” airs tonight; the description reads “The Browns look at properties in Flagstaff and they are split over which one to buy; Robyn and Christine prefer one and Meri and Kody another; Janelle is the tiebreaker and her decision is surprising; they make an offer and the response is sobering.”

Kody Brown has 4 wives, with whom he shares a total of 18 children. This is what you need to know about each of them:

Meri Brown

According to Fox News, Kody and Meri were legally married in 1990; Kody was 22 and Meri was 19.

The two only had one child together, Mariah, five years into their marriage. Mariah is 23 years old, and recently got engaged to her girlfriend, Audrey Kriss, at the Washington D.C. Women’s March. After she proposed, Mariah told People “We had just started dating when we came for the first time two years ago and it was such a special time for us that I wanted to propose there.”

Janelle Brown

According to the New York Times, Janelle and Kody were married in 1993, and she works in real estate. In Janelle’s Instagram bio, she writes “Mom of 6 but I think 18 are mine.” The 6 children she shares with Kody biologically are Logan Taylor, Maddie Rose, Hunter Elias, Robert Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah. Maddie married Caleb Brush in 2016; when they got engaged, People reported that they would not be participating in a plural marriage like their parents. Gabriel has a lot at stake this season, as moving back to Utah would take him away from his high school friends.

Christine Brown

Christine and Kody were married in 1994, and have 6 children together: Aspyn Kristine, Mykelti Ann, Paedon Rex, Gwendlyn, Ysabel Paige, and Truely Grace. On this season of Sister Wives, Aspyn’s engagement to Mitch Thompson will be featured. Mykelti married Tony Padron in December 2016.

Robyn Brown

Robyn joined the Sister Wives 16 years after Christine, marrying Kody in 2010. According to In Touch Weekly, Kody legally divorced Meri so that he could legally marry Robyn and adopt the three children she had from her previous marriage, David Dayton, Aurora Alice, and Breanna Rose. Together, Kody and Robyn had Solomon Kody and Ariella Mae.

Kody and Robyn’s relationship, marriage, and the birth of their children has been well-documented by the series, as well as the conflict introducing her into the family caused for the other three wives. Nevertheless, TLC’s official bio for Robyn says that Meri played a major role in adding her to the family: after Kody and Meri met Robyn, they “went home that night and stayed up talking about her and for the next few weeks, discussed her and prayed for answers.”

Tune in to new episodes of Sister Wives season 13 on TLC, Sunday nights at 8/7c.