Will Luke Perry’s Character Be Killed Off ‘Riverdale’? Fans Wonder & Await News

Luke Perry died of a massive stroke at the young age of 52. He was on Riverdale as one of the main characters, playing the father of Archie Andrews. In fact, for many people, Luke Perry’s Fred Andrews was their favorite character. He was the most grounded on the show and his relationship with Archie was a fan favorite. Will Luke Perry’s character be recast or killed?

So far, the Riverdale executives have not shared what’s going to happen to Luke Perry’s character. It’s unlikely he will be recast, since Luke Perry himself was so important to the show. Many said he was like a father figure to the younger stars. Riverdale executive producers did release this statement:

It reads: “We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindess. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

The show has now suspended production because of Perry’s death, The Hollywood Reporter shared. The filming was suspended so the cast and crew have time to grieve.

Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale — Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019

The season was expected to wrap up in early April, so there were likely still some scenes for Luke Perry to shoot.

Fans are sharing their sadness about Luke Perry and questions about the show on Twitter.

They almost killed off Fred Andrews on Riverdale and now Luke Perry just died, that's actually tough 😩 #RIPLukePerry — B r i (@brijenksz) March 4, 2019

Now I’m wondering how Luke Perry is gonna get killed off of Riverdale…🤔 #RIP — Justin (@Drgridiron_) March 4, 2019

Luke perry died and I’m crying but I’m gonna have to cry all over again when he gets killed off riverdale or whatever they do to his character — kate 🥵🤩 (@cookiecheater9) March 4, 2019

In fact, Luke Perry is so important to the show that when fans were worried about his character being killed off before, they threatened to quit watching if he left.

If @CW_Riverdale killed off @LukePerryIII I'd probably stop watching the show — Mean Tweets (@MeanTweets17) October 16, 2017

It wouldn’t be completely out of the question for Luke Perry’s character, Fred, to be killed off the show off-screen. It’s highly doubtful they would recast him. One of the most similar analogies to consider is when Cory Monteith died from an overdose while he was one of the main characters on Glee. Recasting him wasn’t done. Instead, the character died off-screen in a tragic accident and they dedicated much of the storyline that season to his passing and how it affected the characters.

It’s likely that Riverdale will handle Luke Perry’s death similarly. In fact, Fred Andrews already almost died on Riverdale in a previous season, and Archie Andrews is still haunted by how he handled that situation, feeling like he should have done more. But will Fred be killed this time or will he die by natural causes? It’s going to be up the writers to determine how to handle this in a way that honors Luke Perry’s memory and the joy and love he brought to the cast and crew.