Was Luke Perry Married When He Died? Did He Have a Wife?

Luke Perry rose to fame as heartthrob Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills 90210 and, in recent years, he has been thrust back in the spotlight as part of the hit show Riverdale. On March 4, 2019, Perry passed away at the age of 52, after suffering a massive stroke several days prior, according to TMZ. His stroke hit on the same day that 90210 announced a reboot series, which Perry had not signed on for.

Upon hearing the news of Perry’s death, his former 90210 co-stars and friends posted loving and heartbroken messages on social media. His Riverdale execs also released a statement after Perry died. The statement reads, “Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

With Perry dying, many may wonder about his personal life. Did he leave behind a wife? Did he have a girlfriend?

Perry was engaged to be married at the time of his death and his fiancee’s name is Wendy Madison Bauer, according to his publicist. She is a Beverly Hills-based therapist and former actress.

Perry is survived by his ex-wife, Rachel “Minnie” Sharp, his two children, siblings, parents, and friends. When his death was announced, his rep Arnold Robinson released this joint statement, “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

So, how long was Perry married to his ex-wife? He reportedly was married to her for a decade, tying the knot in 1993. He had popped the question to Sharp after filming the movie Eight Seconds to Glory, according to People. The couple had two children together and shared custody of them over the years – Jack (born on June 15, 1997) and Sophie (born on June 7, 2000).

Sharp isn’t prominent in the entertainment industry, though she did appear in Teen Wolf Too. But, some of her family members are in entertainment. For example, her father, Alan Sharp, wrote the screenplay for the movie The Year of Living Dangerously, which starred Mel Gibson and Sigourney Weaver, according to YourTango. Her half-sister, Ruth Emmanuella Davies, has worked as an actress under the name Rudi Davies.

Sharp and Perry’s children were 21 and 18 when their dad passed away. Son Jack has grown up to become a professional wrestler named “Jungle Boy” Nate Coy. And, Cheat Sheet reported that Jack recently signed by All Elite Wrestling. In 2017, Perry was asked by Us Weekly the key to parenting teenagers and he said, “Love them as much as you can. Talk to them as much as you can. Make time for them.”