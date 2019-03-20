Michael Bublé Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Bublé considers his family his “armor” for facing the world and dealing with hardships, especially in terms of dealing with his young son’s previous cancer diagnosis.

According to an interview with USA Today, Bublé says the concept behind his seventh NBC special, “Bublé!” was that his family is what has kept him going all these years.

“I needed people to understand that my family and the love they gave me, that they gave me the armor that I wear,” he told USA Today. “Through my whole life and my career no matter how fancy or big the success was…no matter how nice the suits got or the watch got, underneath it all was the armor that my family had placed on me.”

Here’s what you need to know about Bublé’s children and family:

1. His Young Son Noah Was Diagnosed With Cancer When He Was Just 3-Years-Old

In 2016, Bublé and his wife received the devastating news that their son Noah — who was only 3 years old at the time — was diagnosed with liver cancer. His wife texted him three minutes before he was set to perform, and he said he felt like he “just died,” but he stayed for the performance despite his mind being back home with his family, according to PEOPLE.

The couple announced on Facebook that they were putting their careers on hold so they could devote all of their time and attention to Noah’s care.

“We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US. We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.”

2. Noah Was Declared Cancer-Free in 2017, Although Bublé Says The Experience Was Comparable to Taking a Vacation to Hell

Although he was only 3-years-old when he was diagnosed, Noah fought hard through 7 months’ worth of chemotherapy treatments and dozens of doctor visits to be declared cancer-free. Bublé credited the doctors at the Children Hospital of Los Angeles, and his relatives and in-laws for their support, but he especially acknowledged Noah’s bravery through it all.

“It’s funny, I know he’s 5 years old and I say to him — cause he loves Spider-Man, we love Spider-Man — And I always say to him, ‘Spider-Man’s amazing, Superman’s amazing, but they’re fake; they’re not real. You’re a superhero, you’re my hero, my real superhero,” a teary-eyed Bublé told PEOPLE.

Speaking to Australian publication Herald Sun, he said: “You know what? Hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we’ve been.” He added: “I’ve been to hell. I don’t talk about the whole story, not even to my friends because it hurts too much.”

3. He Says His Wife Is The “Glue” That Held The Family Together While His Son Battled Cancer

While appearing on an episode of Carpool Karaoke with The Late Late Show host James Corden, Bublé opened up about his son’s cancer diagnosis and revealed that he started out as the one trying to keep everyone together, but his wife Luisana Lopilato quickly took over the role as the “glue” that kept everyone together.

“When this all started, I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and to be positive,” the Grammy award-winning singer told PEOPLE. “When they got [the cancer] out and the chemo was done and they said, ‘We did it, it’s good, he’s okay,’ I fell, I just fell. My wife picks me up now.”

4. They Named Their Daughter Vida, Which Means “Life” in Spanish, After Their Son Overcame Cancer

Bublé and his wife welcomed their third child, a daughter whom they named Vida, in July, 2018. Bublé and his wife felt the name Vida, which means “life” in Spanish, was especially meaningful after what they’d gone through with their son’s cancer.

“I picked it,” Bublé told PEOPLE. “It’s the second time I had come up with the name. I was going through the list of names, and I went ‘Oh, you know what, babe? Vida! I mean, what says it better than life, you know?’ What a miracle this kid is.”

“She’s beautiful, with blue eyes and is already really expressive. I love that she looks like my wife. It’s like holding my little baby wife,” Bublé told PEOPLE. “She smiles a lot and tries to sort of talk just like her brothers did.”

The couple also shares another son named Elias.

5. He First Met His Wife Luisana Lopilato in 2009 & Bublé Told Her She Was “Already His Wife” But Didn’t Know it Yet

According to Made for Mums, Bublé first met his wife, an actress famous in her native Argentina and across Latin America, at his 2009 concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Although Lopilato enjoyed Bublé’s music, she wasn’t attracted to him when they initially met, and actually thought he was gay because he kept commenting on her male model friend’s muscles.

“I wanted to go to his show because I liked his songs, but I didn’t know what he looked like. He saw me in the car park but I didn’t see him,” she told the Daily Mail, describing their first meeting. He even asked if he could take his picture with her and she said “no thank you.”

“I didn’t speak English, but my male friend did and Michael was talking to him and saying things to him like, ‘Oh my God, look at your muscles.’ I just thought he was gay; I rang my mom and said, ‘I am at a party with Michael Bublé, and he’s gay!’”

They met up again at an after-party, and although there was a language barrier between them (Lopilato didn’t speak English) Bublé grabbed an interpreter right before she left the party and told her that she was already his wife, and that she “just doesn’t know it yet.” She laughed it off, but they eventually shared a few dates together and quickly fell in love, before he proposed to her later that same year.

READ NEXT: When is the Next New Episode of The Good Doctor?