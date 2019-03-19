Millie Bobby Brown & Romeo Beckham: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

It seems Romeo has found his Juliet… and her name is Millie Bobby Brown.

This week, news surfaced that Romeo Beckham, the 16-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham, is dating the Stranger Things star. What do we know about the young couple? How long have they been together? Read on.

1. They Met at Unicef’s 70th Anniversary Gala in 2016

Romeo, 16, and Millie, 15, first met in 2016, at Unicef’s 70th-anniversary gala. At the time, Millie was handing out an award to David Beckham. She’s since said it’s a day she’ll “never forget.”

Sources tell the Daily Mail, “It’s early days but they make a very sweet couple. Posh has given it the seal of approval as she is a big fan of Millie’s.”

It was on the red carpet at the UNICEF event that Brown shared that she was a fan of Romeo’s. When she was asked what she hoped would happen with Eleven on the show, she said, “I don’t know. Something with Romeo Beckham.”

2. Millie Dated Singer Jacob Sartorius Until July 2018

Before dating Beckham, Millie dated singer Jacob Sartorius, a singer and Internet personality who rose to fame by posting videos on musical.ly and TikTok. In 2016, Sartorius was the 9th most searched musical artist of the year.

Millie took to social media to announce their split in July 2018, saying that although they ended things, they intended on staying friends. “The decision with Jacob and I was completely mutual,” she wrote. “We are both happy and remaining friends.”

Announcing their breakup was actually the first time the two ever publicly acknowledged they were in a relationship.

3. Victoria Beckham Approves

The Sun reports that Spice Girl Victoria Beckham is a fan of the relationship, and has given Millie her blessing.

The outlet writes, “Mum Victoria adores 15-year-old Brit actress, Millie, made famous by the smash hit Netflix series, and approves of the burgeoning romance with her 16-year-old son.”

Millie has given a shout out to Romeo on social media in the past. For his birthday, she took to her Instagram story to write, “happy bday @romeobeckham love ya broooooo” with a number of heart emojis.

In March, Millie uploaded a photo of herself to Instagram and Beckham responded to the picture with a red heart.

4. Romeo Is a Talented Tennis Player

Romeo is a talented tennis player, and has been trained by Wimbledon star Grigor Dimitrov. In June, Hello Magazine described Dimitrov as Romeo’s “mentor”, adding that he trains the young Beckham son whenever he visits the UK.

Grigor went on to tell Hello Magazine, “Every time I’m in London, I try to [train] with him – it’s something that I enjoy,” he explained. “I’ve known him for some time right now. They [the Beckhams] are a great family. David and Victoria have also been very understanding, they ask me a lot of questions in regarding Romeo. It’s just great to have such a nice relationship with them.”

Over the years, Romeo has shared a number of his training sessions with Grigor to his Instagram.

The tennis pro tells the outlet, “When he asks me questions about tennis, I can answer them – that’s the easiest thing that I can do for him… If I can contribute any kind of tennis in his future, that would be great.”

5. Romeo’s Older Brother Is Dating Model Hana Cross

Romeo may be making headlines these days, but it’ll be a while before he catches up to his older brother Brooklyn, whose personal life has been tabloid fodder for years.

For a while, Brooklyn dated actress Chloe Grace Moretz. Now, he’s with model Hana Cross. Their romance became public late last year, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. Just this week, Brooklyn was seen shopping with Cross in London.

They began appearing in one another’s Instagram stories in 2018. They rang in 2019 together, as well.