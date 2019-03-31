Ryan Hammond, American Idol Contestant: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

American Idol season 17 is underway on ABC, and tonight’s episode is the “Showcase/Final Judgement” before the top 20 are chosen. Heading into the reality singing competition’s next big cut, 25-year-old Ryan Hammond from Modesto, California is one of the early front-runners.

Here’s what you need to know about American Idol contestant Ryan Hammond:

1. He Sang ‘Lay Me Down’ by Sam Smith for his Audition

For his American Idol audition, Ryan chose to make his first impression on the judges with one of Sam Smith’s hit songs, “Lay Me Down.” After he finished singing, Lionel Richie complimented his ability to take someone else’s song and make it his own; Katy Perry called it a “gosh darn miracle.”

Hammond described his personal music style in a Youtube interview, saying “I’m really edgy, really soulful. I like the soulful stuff. I don’t like to be boring. That’s why I love Sam Smith, Adele, all of those people because you feel it when they sing.” He sang an Adele song during Hollywood week.

2. He & Katy Perry Have a Personal Connection

Since his parents are pastors, Ryan said that he developed his confidence love for singing in the church. He said being in the church choir taught him how to harmonize and direct. His family is clearly supportive of his singing career, and they all traveled to be with and support him during his audition.

When explaining to the judges that he grew up singing in the church and shared a bit about his family background, judge Katy Perry asked if his father was Mark Hammond (he is), whom she believed her pastor parents “praised the Lord” with.

3. He Has a 6-Song Christian EP Available on Spotify

Fans of Hammond who want to listen to the singer beyond his performances on American Idol can already enjoy some of his original music on Spotify. His EP is called “Tragedy to Triumph” and it has 6 songs on it that honor Hammond’s Christian faith and beliefs. The tracks are titled “Only Jesus,” “Your Breath,” “Worthy,” “I Will Sing (featuring Lynniah Herron),” “Follow,” and “Forever Reign.”

Also available on Spotify, Hammond has covers of “Bombs Away” and “Breaking My Down,” and an original single called “Wake Up.” As an artist, Hammond is verified on the streaming platform but only have 711 monthly listeners right now. That number will likely skyrocket if his success on the reality singing competition continues.

4. He Recently Underwent a Major Weight Loss

During the video package introducing Hammond and his story to the American Idol viewers ahead of his first audition, he opened up about his dramatic weight loss journey and the health issues associated with it that threatened his dreams as a singer.

He revealed that after struggling with loss of breath when singing, he decided to do weight loss surgery so he could do what he felt he was meant to do with his life: sing. 5 days after the surgery, Ryan’s life was at risk when he woke up unable to breathe and had to go back to the hospital. A surgeon repaired the hole left in his stomach that was causing the health issues.

He says he lost 150 pounds in 6 months (at the time of the audition, he was 170 pounds lighter than his pre-surgical weight), which changed the say he talks about and carries himself.

5. His Boyfriend Is Also a Singer

According to Instagram, Ryan’s boyfriend’s name is Christopher Jamez. Ryan has Christopher’s Instagram handle in his bio, and regularly shares photos of the two together. He has also shared videos of the two singing duets of various popular songs together, including “As Long As You Love Me” by Justin Bieber; their harmonies showcase each singer’s vocal talents and how well their voices meld together.

Christopher is also a brand ambassador and lifestyle/fashion blogger, according to his website.