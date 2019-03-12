Sophia Grace Macy, Felicity Huffman’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sophia Grace Macy is William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman’s eldest daughter. Her parents are accused of giving money to the KWF as part of college entrance exam cheating scheme which is known by the codename, “Varsity Blues.”

Macy and Huffman have been married since September 1997. The couple has two daughters together, Sophia Grace, 19, and Georgia Grace Macy, 17. News of the arrest came the day before William H. Macy 69th birthday.

Huffman was taken into custody in Los Angeles on March 12 but has since been released on a promise to appear in court. Her husband has not been indicted in the case. Huffman is facing charges in the case alongside fellow actress, Lori Loughlin. The indictment, which was filed in Boston, says that most of the most children did not know that their parents had been trying to get them into college using illegal means.

1. Sophia Received a 1420 on Her SAT, a 400 Point Improvement on Her PSAT, Documents Say

Visiting colleges with our 17 year old. Makes me nostalgic… WHILE IT’S HAPPENING! pic.twitter.com/kIVTZqsyXC — Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) December 13, 2017

The arrest warrant for Felicity Huffman alleges that the “Desperate Housewives” star donated $15,000 to Key Worldwide Foundation, a charity that’s accused of being a front for the cheating scheme. The documents quote Huffman having multiple conversations with cooperating witnesses who were behind the alleged scheme. During those conversations, Huffman agrees to having her daughter’s SAT re-arranged and then having her answers corrected.

Another college visit. Like the standards these young people are keeping. pic.twitter.com/UlGnRxOPJ9 — Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) December 5, 2017

Ultimately, Sophia achieved a 1420 on the test, an improvement of 400 on her PSAT. A second cooperating witness told authorities that he flew from Tampa to Los Angeles to proctor the SAT examinations. That witness said he facilitated cheating “either by correcting the student’s answers after the test or by actively assisting the student during the exam.”

My partner in crime since we met @WilliamHMacy. #TBT pic.twitter.com/XMOgCj09Rl — Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) February 28, 2019

The documents also say that Huffman was in the advanced stage of doing the same thing with her younger daughter, but ultimately decided against the plan.

2. William H. Macy Previously Stated That He Wanted His Daughters to Have a Lot of Sex in Their Lifetime

The girl tried on her prom dress. The dad took her for a spin. ❤️ @williamhmacy pic.twitter.com/jmrEdUCkec — Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) April 24, 2018

Macy told US Weekly in a May 2018 interview about his feelings towards his daughters dating. Macy said that originally he thought about threatening boys who date his daughter. Later, Macy decided, “I want them to be happy and lusty and safe. I want them to have a lot of sex in their lifetime! Good, healthy wonderful sex with no guilt. That’s what I really want.”

During the same interview, Macy said that, “It’s pretty bizarre, especially with Sophia, to wake up in the morning and there’s some boy walking out of your daughter’s room! They all sleep together! I don’t think they have sex, well, I know they don’t.”

3. Macy Previously Said That Sophia Is Going Into Showbusiness

Macy told US Weekly that Sophia is following her parents into show business as an actor. Macy said, “I think she’s firmly in the tribe. She’s good. I’ve seen her in a lot of plays.” Macy also said that his other daughter, Georgia, is “crazy about political science.”

Sophia was her dad’s date at the 2019 Golden Globe awards. According to Sophia’s IMDb page, she has appeared in two movies, “The Layover,” alongside Kate Upton, and “Aurora.” Both movies were made in 2017.

4. Macy Previously Complained About the College Admission Process

I was holding my 1 month old daughter in my arms, watching the twin towers come down. Today I remember the innocent and brave people who lost their lives 17 years ago. pic.twitter.com/3HtcbiXvBH — Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) September 11, 2018

In a January 2019 interview with Parade Magazine, Macy said that his daughter’s college application process was “so stressful.” Macy went on saying, “I am voting that once she gets accepted, she maybe takes a year off. God doesn’t let you be 18 twice… But it’s just my opinion, and we’ll see what she wants to do, what Felicity thinks and how the chips fall.”

5. Huffman Said She Was ‘Loving Her Daughter’s Teenage Years’

Huffman told People Magazine in a 2014 interview that she was enjoying being a parent during her daughter’s teenage years. Huffman said, “Both my girls are in the beginning of their teenage years. I have to say, I’m truly loving it… I love that they’re complicated and deep people. I love their highs and their lows. I love watching them become who they are.” Among the things that Huffman said she enjoys is not being forced to call a babysitter.

