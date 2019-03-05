‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Schedule & Finale Times

The Bachelor 2019 is coming to an end and with the finale episode around the corner, the show has changed its schedule. It is airing twice per week and we have the rundown on what times the show airs, episode details and what to expect. Read on below for all the info on the remaining three episodes.

“THE BACHELOR” 2019 SCHEDULE REMAINING: Episode 10 of the season is the “Women Tell All” special and it airs from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT, on March 5, 2019. The finale episode is episode 11 and it airs on Monday, March 11, 2019. The “After the Final Rose” special will air the next night, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. It will run from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT as well.

“THE BACHELOR” SEASON 23 WOMEN TELL ALL EPISODE: According to ABC, the description of what to expect on the “Women Tell All” episode reads, “Twenty of the most unforgettable women this season will return to confront each other and Colton and offer the lowdown on their quarrels and personal hostilities as they battled to capture Colton’s heart. Chris Harrison takes a look back at some of the “memorable breakdowns and breakups” in series history. Dramatic feuds are revived between Oneyka and Nicole, Demi and Courtney, and Katie and Caelynn. Colton also must face the scrutiny of the women he sent home, while the ladies must defend their own behavior. Then take a look at some of the hilarious bloopers from this season and a sneak peek of one of the most unpredictable endings in franchise history on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All.

“THE BACHELOR” 2019 FINALE: On the finale episode, fans will find out how much Cassie Randolph’s leaving the show affected star Colton Underwood. They will also see how Underwood handles his relationships with the other two women Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin. Also, we will see if Underwood’s relationship with Randolph is really over.

In an interview with Glamour, show host Chris Harrison dished a bit on what’s to come on the finale. Harrison said, “Overall, there’s a lot to still unpack. Once we find Colton [after he jumped over the fence jump], we had to figure out as a team, with him included, where do we go from here? You’ll see that conversation, and you’ll see all of that unfold. There are still other women involved. Hannah G. and Tayshia are still here … It was a lot, it was very interesting, and we were dealing with what happened the best we could on the fly.”

“THE BACHELOR” 2019 AFTER THE FINAL ROSE EPISODE: According to Reality Steve, the ATFR special will feature the official reveal of the new star of The Bachelorette.

