‘The World’s Best’ Finale Contestants & Performers Remaining – Meet the Finalists

Tonight is the season 1 finale of The World’s Best, hosted by James Corden and judged by Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Andre Charles, and Faith Hill. There are only 8 acts remaining in the competition: 4 soloists and 4 groups, a mix of musical and variety performances. At the end of the night, one champion will be chosen.

Ahead of the finale, here are the 8 acts still in the running to become “The World’s Best:”

Daneliya Tuleshova (Singer)

12-year-old Danelyia is from Kazakhstan and won Ukraine’s version of The Voice Kids in 2017. She has over 145 thousand YouTube subscribers to-date. According to Hollywood Life, she said her favorite part of being in California to film the show was the American pharmacy stores: “When I left America, I missed so much your shops and pharmacies, because in American pharmacies there is everything for life. I like Elmer’s Glue. It was my dream to make slimes with Elmer’s Glue.”

Dimash Kudaibergen (Singer)

Dimash, nicknamed the “Six Octave Man” lives up to his title with an impressive vocal range and powerful performances. He, like Daneliya, is also from Kazakhstan. His social media following proves his fan base – he has 2 million followers on Instagram.

Dundu Giants of Light (Puppetry)

Dundu is a 6-person puppetry team from Germany. The group works together to animate and bring a giant, illuminated puppet figure to life.

Kukkiwon (Martial Arts Acrobats)

This group of “Flying Taekwondo Masters” are from South Korea, and their acts feature airborne martial-arts stunts. A video of their performance at the 2018 World Taekwondo Hanmadang Festival went viral as the internet found themselves in awe of their complicated (and in some cases, previously unseen) taekwondo techniques.

Lydian Nadhaswaram (Pianist)

Lydian is only 7 years old, making him the youngest finalist. His talent as a pianist gave him the title “Mini Maestro.” He represents his home country, India, in the finale.

Naturally 7 (A Cappella Group)

TONIGHT'S the night! Tune in to @WorldsBestCBS at 9/8c for the 2-hour season finale. As Group Music Champions we're up against the Solo Music/Solo Variety/Group Variety Champions to see who will be crowned the Winner of The World's Best. Spread the word using #TWBNaturally7. pic.twitter.com/7b1BImcALI — Naturally 7 (@Naturally7) March 13, 2019

Representing the United States is Naturally 7, an all-male a cappella group. They recently released a new album called “Both Sides Now,” and keep their Twitter page updated with upcoming tour dates. The World’s Best refers to them as the “Human Instruments.”

Nina Conti (Ventriloquist)

In addition to being a ventriloquist, Nina is an actress and filmmaker. She is from Great Britain, but is currently touring her show in the United States. According to her website bio, she started her career acting in the Royal Shakespeare Company, before a director encouraged her to try ventriloquism.

Shaolin Yanze (Kung Fu Artist)

The kung fu performing group is from China. Their dangerous, precision-based performance featured spears helped them defeat the Brazilian duo “Nigretai” in the battle round of this season’s competition.

Tune in to the two-hour season 1 finale of The World’s Best on CBS, tonight at 8/7c.