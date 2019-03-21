How to Watch Michael Buble’s NBC Special Online

Tonight, Michael Buble returns to NBC for his latest musical special. Titled Buble, the primetime concert will serve as a journey through his illustrious career, and will include songs from his upcoming album. Buble airs at 10/9 c.

For those who are hoping to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or login info, you still have options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a massive on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

In addition to the above streaming options, there are still a few other ways to watch the show online as well. Individual episodes of the show as well as the entire season is up for purchase on Amazon. Fans who have cable subscriptions can use their TV provider information to watch episodes of the show on the NBC website as they air, also.

For more information on the new show, read on below.

Preview

Buble, 43, told People that the special will serve as a walk through his entire career. “This is the greatest thing I’ve ever done,” he claimed. “This is musically and biographically a walk through my life. This is a story of a kid whose family’s love gave him an armor. When I went out into the world and try to tackle it, I realized no matter how much additional armor I wore, what kind of suits they put on me or what kind of power that I got, I realized through my life I was still just that kid.”

“The armor that I had was the armor that my family has given me,” he continued. “Music is a great part of this, the performances are fun and electric, great. But the reality is, it’s just a story of a normal kid who had a dream. This was a longtime dream for me to make this kind of show… the documentary, biography and concert.”

In a separate interview with TV Insider, Buble said that it would be his most personal special to date as well. “Well, I think everything I do now is personal. I’ve been through a lot, and the perspective has given me the [desire] to be myself,” he explained. “I just wanted this to be really real. I wanted to enjoy myself musically and I wanted the opportunity to tell my story. It’s funny…I was flying home, and the flight attendant told me she was a fan. And she said, ‘Don’t take it personally, but did you win or place on [American] Idol?’