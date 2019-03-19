Zoe and Kevin on ‘This Is Us’: Spoilers

Tonight is an all-new episode of This Is Us, and big changes are in store for our main characters, most of all Kevin.

Previews for tonight’s episode, titled “Don’t Take My Sunshine Away”, show Kevin and Zoe sitting down and having a heart-to-heart about more than his drinking problems. Zoe tells Kevin, “I don’t want to have kids. But if having kids is something you need, I don’t want to waste our time.”

And who shows up in tonight’s episode, other than Sophie, Kevin’s ex-wife, and on-and-off-again love interest who we haven’t seen for a year. That’s right– a favorite character is returning to This Is Us. Does that mean Sophie’s back in the picture for good? And what does that mean for Zoe and Kevin?

In a November interview, actress Melanie Liburd said about her character, “Whenever someone gets close — too intimate — Zoe runs because, to protect herself, she keeps people at a distance. Letting people in is her uncomfortable point, so it’s easy to be a bit promiscuous in her past, but she doesn’t want to do that anymore. The beautiful thing about [Kevin and Zoe’s] relationship is he’s pushed her to let him in, and she’s felt safer than she has in a long time — I don’t think she’s felt safe for a very, very long time.”

But does that mean the two will stay together? In a recent interview with TVLine, Logan Shroyer, who plays teenage Kevin on the show, said, “I can just say that if anybody wants to do the research and look back at scenes and things that are discussed, like what is Sophie doing, and where Kate’s dreams lie and stuff like that, you can probably deduce what’s going to happen, or some possibility of what’s going to happen,” he said, “because the writers are very specific about the stuff that they bring up.”

Only time will tell, but with these two ladies in Kevin’s life, this has all the makings of a love triangle.

Last week, all our main characters sat in the waiting room as Kate was in labor. The tension was thick, with a number of complications between many of our main characters. Randall was angry with Kevin over his relapse, as was Zoe, when she learned that Kevin had lied about his drinking.

Kate and Toby eventually gave birth to their baby prematurely at 28 weeks. Kate was thrilled, while Toby was incredibly worried about the health of their child.