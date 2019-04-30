Adam Lambert Confirms He’s Dating Boyfriend Javi Costa

In March, American Idol veteran Adam Lambert confirmed that he’s off the market. He’s dating model Javi Costa.

The singer made the announcement via Instagram in a March post captioned, “LUV U @javicostapolo.”

The social media photos mark the first public acknowledgment of a relationship that we believe has been going on for a while. A fan commented that the two finally made it official on Instagram, and Lambert wrote back, “Honey we have been official for months. [Instagram] isn’t the gatekeeper of our truth!”

Costa also took to Instagram to share news of their relationship. On March 27, he uploaded the photo below with the caption, “But if I had you, that would be the only thing I’d ever need” @adamlambert ❤️.”

According to The Washington Blade, Lambert also brought Javi to the Academy Awards, where he started the show with a musical tribute to Queen for the film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Little is known about Lambert’s significant other. He has just over 22k followers on Instagram, and most of his shots feature him modeling and posing for the camera. It’s also unclear just how Lambert and Javi met, to begin with.

Lambert, 37, took over as lead singer of Queen in 2007. He has since embarked on a worldwide tour with the group, which took place from 2014 to 2018. In the new documentary, “The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story”, the singer shares, “I had a lot of help… Spike, who’s on keys, I kept looking at over and over again, like, ‘Am I supposed to come in here? How long is the guitar solo? Is it my turn?'” He continues, “What I love most about being a vocalist is the adrenaline – the thrill of something that can possibly go wrong… I like the danger in that.”

From performances to relationships, Lambert is clearly a busy man.

Just last year, he was discussing with news outlets how difficult it is to find love. Speaking to KISS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show, the singer shared, “Dating is a bit tricky when you’re moving around all the time I have to say…You can meet somebody great and then be like ok, I’m only here for three days I gotta go, it was a nice first date and goodbye…It’s tough.”

It seems the performer has found the time to be in one place long enough to date, and his fans couldn’t be happier for him.