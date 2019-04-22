Arya & Gendry – Game of Thrones, Season 8 Episode 2

The second episode of Game of Thrones season 8 finally aired this Easter evening, and although it’s only been a week since the season premiere, it definitely feels like this week has dragged on for ages while we all waited impatiently for the second episode.

Luckily for all you Gendry and Arya Stark shippers out there, on tonight’s episode of GoT, fans were given an extra treat for the long and grueling seven day wait. Before we break down the scenes involving the two, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING! Turn back now if you don’t want anything spoiled for you, or proceed at your own risk!

For those of you who’ve stuck with the show as long as you have, you know that Gendry (Joe Dempsie) and Arya (Maise Williams) were close friends in the earlier seasons. Before their short-but-sweet reunion during the season 8 premiere, they hadn’t seen each other since season 3 episode 5, when the Brothers Without Banners sold Gendry to the Red Priestess, Melisandre. The two had become close throughout their travels from Kings Landing, when they were initially on their way to the Wall (before they were captured by the Lannister army).

When the Brothers Without Banners sold Gendry to Melisandre, the two separated and were never really sure if the other was still alive. Granted, Arya was still basically a child when she had last seen Gendry, and she was devastated when he decided to stay on with the Brotherhood, telling him tearfully “I can be your family.” Gendry sweetly replied, “you wouldn’t be my family, you would be my lady,” which spawned a tidal wave of Gendry-Arya shippers for the rest of eternity.

So now that the two are finally reunited once again and cozy at Winterfell, what’s going to happen? Will they just remain friends, or “family,” like Arya said she would be to him, or will a romance blossom between the two, now that Arya is grown?

arya's little smile when she sees gendry riding into winterfell… aww my heart is so soft for them pic.twitter.com/ptAb7KBRdx — bday girl mira (@Iadytargaryen) April 15, 2019

After last week’s playful, light flirting (when Arya asked Gendry to make her a weapon out of dragon glass), fans are desperately clinging to the hope that the two will end up together. There were some sparks flying between them when they were talking, and Arya’s little smile when she first saw Gendry ride into Winterfell, as well as Gendry’s similar, flirty smile when she responded to his teasing has fans impatiently waiting for them to take their relationship to the next level.

On tonight’s episode, fans don’t necessarily get to see much romance, but they do get a fun and dangerous interaction between Arya and Gendry. Gendry notices Arya watching him while he’s making weapons, and asks her if she has anything better to do than linger. She confronts him about where her weapon is he says he hasn’t made it yet because he is still working on others.

Watching Gendry and Arya and all I can think about is….. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/j5LX78ljf9 — Spencer Marie, the vampire queen. (@lethalcupcake) April 15, 2019

At one point, Gendry mentions that staying in the Crypts of Winterfell would be safer when the Army of the Dead come, and she asks him if he’ll be down in the crypts as well, and if he’s fought them before. He tells her he has, and she tells him to explain to her what the dead were like – how they move, how they fight, what they smell like, what it was like to face them.

All Gendry can say is “really bad,” so she pushes him for more information. “You want to know what they’re like? Death, that’s what they are like.”

And Arya responds in the most Arya-like way possible – by picking up several dragon glass knives and throwing them, one by one, into a post across the courtyard, all while Gendry watches in astonishment.

“I know death,” she tells him. “He’s got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one.”

Gendry immediately agrees to make her weapon, and she walks away, with him staring after her in amazement. So, although this may not be the romantic encounter fans were hoping for, there was definitely heat between them, so keep your fingers crossed for more!

This article will be updated if there are anymore interactions between the two during episode 2. Keep checking back, and tune in Sundays at 9/8c to catch the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, only on HBO.

