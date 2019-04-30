How Did Charles Manson Die?

Manson Girls premieres tonight at 10/9c on ABC, and viewers will get an inside look at what life was like to be part of the “Manson Family,” when two former family members – Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme and Dianne Lake – describe what led them into Charles Manson’s life.

With all the renewed interest in Manson’s life, viewers might be curious how the cult leader met his end after serving over four decades in prison. According to TMZ, who obtained a copy of his death certificate, Manson died of acute cardiac arrest, respiratory failure and colon cancer at the age of 83.

According to the Kern County coroner, acute cardiac arrest was the primary factor in the Manson’s November 19, 2017 death. TMZ reports that Manson was also battling colon cancer in the months leading up to his death.

Rolling Stone reported that earlier in November, Manson was transferred from Corcoran State Prison, where he was serving his life sentence, to a Bakersfield, California hospital as his condition worsened. The California Department of Corrections initially said at the time of Manson’s death that the he had died of natural causes.

At the time of his death, Manson was serving a life sentence for conspiring to murder seven people during the “Manson Family Killings” in 1969. He and other members of his “family” were convicted of killing pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six other people during a bloody rampage in the Los Angeles area during two August nights in 1969. Manson’s next parole hearing had been scheduled for 2027.

Michele Hanisee, president of the Assn. of Deputy District Attorneys, issued a statement following death saying that Vincent Bugliosi, the deputy district attorney who prosecuted Manson, “provided the most accurate summation: ‘Manson was an evil, sophisticated con man with twisted and warped moral values.’

In July of 1969, Gary Hinman was murdered by members of the Manson Family, who believed he had recently inherited a large sum of money. Tune-in for the special episode “Manson Girls,” tonight at 10p/9c on ABC. #1969ABC pic.twitter.com/o0wq5guUvL — 20/20 (@ABC2020) April 30, 2019

“Today, Manson’s victims are the ones who should be remembered and mourned on the occasion of his death,” Hanisee said in 2017.

The Associated Press reported that Manson’s corpse remained unburied for several weeks after his death, as relatives and longtime associates “battled over his estate, which included music, paintings and two guitars, as well as the trademark over his image, which could be used in authorized films or documentaries.”

During tonight’s ABC special, Fromme and Lake will give an inside view of what life was like with Manson, how the culture of ’60s drugs, sex and music shaped their views of the world, and what led them on their drug-fueled murder spree those fateful nights in 1969. Tune in tonight at 10/9c on ABC to catch Manson Girls.

