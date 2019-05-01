Charles Manson’s Followers: Who Were the Manson Girls?

Tonight’s episode of ABC’s docu-series 1969 features the Manson murders and the “Family” who conducted his cult crimes for him. ABC’s official description of the episode reads “Two women describe the journeys that led each of them to join the so-called ‘Manson Family.'” The two former followers of Manson featured in the hour-long episode are Lynnette Fromme and Dianne Lake.

50 years ago, the Manson Family committed 8 murders over the course of two nights in Los Angeles, but Manson himself never partook in the violence.

Along with Lynnette and Dianne, a number of other women were brainwashed into following and serving Charles Manson while apart of his “Family.” Before watching ABC’s 1969, which airs tonight at 10/9c, here’s what you should know about the Manson Girls:

Lynnette Fromme

Lynnette Fromme, whose nickname was “Squeaky,” met Charles when she was 18 and living homelessly in Venice Beach; she joined him and the Family on the spot. According to the New York Post, Manson encouraged his girls to marry him, saying “It would be better for a man to have a hundred wives than to divorce one.”

Lynne was never charged in connection with any of the murders, however, she refused to testify during the trials and even moved to San Francisco to be near the prison where Manson was sentenced to death. According to the New York Post, she now lives in Upstate New York with her boyfriend and is considered “friendly” by her neighbors.

Dianne Lake

Dianne Lake was only 14 years old when she joined the Manson Family. Of the other girls, Lake told ELLE Magazine “It was just really special. ‘The Girls’ – fellow cult members Patty Krenwinkle, Lynette Fromme, Mary Brunner, Susan Atkins and Ella Jo Bailey – were like my sisters. I was happiest when we moved into (Beach Boys co-founder) Dennis Willson’s house, around June 1968. The house was beautiful, and the grounds were stunning. We lived off the bare essentials – stealing leftover food from the back of grocery stores – but it was fun.”‘

She also explained how she and the other women became so wrapped up in Manson and willing to accept him as their leader: “When somebody wants to start controlling you they lavish you with love and adoration… It’s almost like a drug addiction – that love and adoration is very powerful – and it’s how a lot of young women are scooped up by predators. But that’s what Charlie did – he made me feel special.’

Lake never murdered anyone during her two years in the cult; when everyone in the Family was arrested, Manson threatened to skin Lake alive if she gave any of the details about the murders (which she heard from the other girls in the house).

Susan Atkins

Susan Atkins was convicted for the murders and sentenced to death; she died of a brain tumor in 2009 at the age of 61.

Mary Brunner

According to The Rolling Stone, Mary was the first of Manson’s followers, and she went around with him recruiting other girls for their “family.” She had Manson’s son, Valentine, in 1968. She was in jail for credit fraud at the time of the two-day murder spree, but was present for a previous killing.

Patricia Krenwinkel

Patricia quit her job as a secretary to join Manson’s cult and was charged with seven counts of murder. Years later, she condemned Manson’s actions. According to the LA Times, Patricia Krenwinkel is currently California’s longest-serving inmate and is in the California Institute for Women in Corona.

Leslie Van Houten, another Manson girl, is also serving time in the California Institute for Women in Corona (she has a life sentence).

Ella Jo Bailey

CharlesManson.com reports that Ella was picked up by Dennis Wilson at the same time as Patricia Krenwinkel. She passed away in 2015.