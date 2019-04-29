Game of Thrones Houses Remaining: Which Families Are Still Alive in GOT Finale Season 8?

Over the course of Game of Thrones, fans have said goodbye to many characters, both beloved and despised, and have watched as once great houses have been completely eradicated by their enemies. With only three episodes left in the show’s final season, there are only a handful of houses that remain intact.

Beware of spoilers from all previously aired episodes of Game of Thrones, including last night’s Season 8 Episode 3.

We’ve already seen houses including Tyrell, Martell, Fray, Bolton be killed off on the series, and many others have seriously depleted in strength and numbers. After The Long Night battle between the living and the dead, the deaths of Jorah and Lyanna Mormont mean that their House no longer has anyone to keep it standing.

These are the houses that still have surviving family members keeping them alive:

House Stark

Three of the Stark children are still surviving: Sansa, Arya, and Bran (although Bran claims he is no longer himself after taking on the role of Three-Eyed Raven). Jon Snow still Stark blood because his mother was Lyanna Stark, Ned’s sister; however, since Lyanna and Rhaegar were married before his birth, he is technically belonging to House Targaryen.

House Targaryen

As far as the vast majority of Westeros is concerned, Daenerys is the last living Targaryen. Before the big Battle at Winterfell, only Jon, Dany, Bran, Sam, and (kind of) Gilly knew the truth about Jon’s parentage. His true identity as a Targaryen and therefore the rightful heir to the throne will no doubt be a major source of conflict in the show’s remaining episodes.

House Lannister

House Lannister is survived by Tywin’s three children: Cersei, Jaime, and Tyrion. Cersei is said to be pregnant with Jaime’s child; however, the two are not married and the baby is a product of incest (like Joffrey, Myrcella, and Tommen, who were all passed off as Baratheons), so it is unclear if it could be legitimized if born.

House Baratheon

Although House Baratheon, the fourth house featured on the show’s opening credits logo, is technically eliminated from the “Game,” Gendry is said to be Robert’s surviving bastard, which means while not legitimized as a Baratheon, he does have Baratheon blood running through his veins.

House Greyjoy

After Theon’s noble death last night, the only two living Greyjoy’s are his sister Yara and uncle Euron. Yara went back to the Iron Islands to be ready with her fleet in support of Daenerys if she survived the battle against the Night King and his army. Euron is in King’s Landing, allied with Cersei Lannister and trying to impregnate her with his child.

House Tarly

After Daenerys burned Randyll and Dickon with dragon fire for refusing to bend the knee, Samwell Tarly is the only surviving male in his house; however, his sister and mother should still be alive back at Horn Hill (his sister should be the active Lady of Horn Hill right now).

House Tully

Catelynn Stark’s brother Edmure should still be alive somewhere with his wife and child, but he has been absent on the show for several seasons.

House Arryn

Robin Arryn, the Stark children’s cousin and the only living member of House Arryn, was last scene (unsuccessfully) learning to fight in the Vale, where he is a Lord under the close protection of his Knights of the Vale.