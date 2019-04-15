Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Episode Notable Quotes

The final season of Game of Thrones premiered last night, and the episode included may long-awaited reunions between the show’s main characters. In such a dialogue-heavy episode, it is not surprising that the premiere episode, entitled “Winterfell,” featured notable quotes and quotable moments.

Here are some of the humorous, sentimental, and important quotes from the season 8 premiere episode:

Beware of season 8 episode 1 spoilers below.

As Jon, Daenerys, the Unsullied, her two remaining dragons, and their advisors arrived in Winterfell, Tyrion Lannister gave the first line of the season, addressing Varys from the comfort of their horse-drawn carriage with a very on-brand zinger: “You should consider yourself lucky. At least your balls won’t freeze off.” Varys countered, asking “You take great offense to dwarf jokes, but love telling eunuch jokes. Why is that?” Tyrion’s response? “Because I have balls, and you don’t.”

In the Great Hall, as tensions rose between Jon, Dany, Sansa, Tyrion, and the Northern Houses who did not agree to a Southern Queen, Sansa stepped in to ask Tyrion “How are we meant to feed the greatest army the world has ever seen? While I ensured our stores would last through Winter, I didn’t account for Dothraki, Unsullied, and two full-grown dragons. What do dragons eat, anyway?” Throwing full shade Sansa’s way, Dany replied: “Whatever they want.”

Kit Harington and Maisie Williams talking about their reunion #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/IFgrccpxNc — GoT cast doing things (@gotactivity) April 15, 2019

At a Weirwood tree, Jon and Arya finally reunited after spending almost the entire show apart. After Jon asks “How did you sneak up on me?” Arya asked a bigger question, “How did you survive a knife through the heart?” Jon responded simply with “I didn’t,” before the two ran to one another to embrace. Their reunion continued with great quotes by Arya, who told Jon she’s used Needle “once or twice.”

Tyrion, to Davos: “The Karstarks, one of the better sigils. Beats an onion, anyway.”

Davos, to Tyrion and Varys: “A proposal is what I’m proposing. On the off-chance that we survive the Night King, what if the Seven Kingdoms for once in their whole shit history we ruled by a just woman and an honorable man?”

Jon Snow, after riding Rhaegal: “You’ve completely ruined horses for me.”

Arya reunited with Gendry in the premiere episode, too, and their conversation hinted at a potential romance between the two. When Gendry referred to Arya as Lady Stark, she told him not to call her that. In response, he said “As you wish, m’lady,” to which she smiled and laughed, looking down.