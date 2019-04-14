Game of Thrones for Dummies: Guide on What to Know If You’ve Never Watched the Show

The final season of Game of Thrones airs tonight; with 6 episodes left until the mega-hit HBO shows comes to an end, and millions around the world will be watching. If you’ve never watched the show before but don’t want to find yourself on the outside of viewing parties and post-episode conversations, you’re probably wondering if there’s a way to watch season 8 and actually understand what’s going on.

The Game of Thrones universe is massive, with many complicated characters, major storylines, and subplots, so it will be challenging to watch season 8 without already understanding what past events led each character to where they are now; however, we’ve made a list of the main characters’ major character arcs so you can better understand their actions and motivations heading into the series’ final act.

Here’s some of what you absolutely must know in order to understand what’s happening in season 8 of Game of Thrones. Beware of spoilers for seasons 1-7, obviously:

Jon Snow Was Thought to Be Ned Stark’s Bastard but Is Actually Rightful Heir to the Iron Throne

After Robert’s Rebellion, Ned Stark brought an infant Jon Snow back to Winterfell, claiming that he was the bastard child he father while away at war. Jon Snow’s

At the end of season 7, only Bran and Samwell knew the truth of Jon Snow’s parentage and claim to the throne, but Jon was not. He was last seen in bed with Daenerys Targaryen, who is the little sister of Jon Snow’s biological father Rhaegar.

White Walkers Are Moving Down South With an Army of Reanimated Dead

When you inevitably hear Jon Snow talk about the Great War and how the living must join together to fight the one true enemy (the dead), he is referring to the White Walkers and their Wight army. Their motive is still murky, though it seems like they are on a mission to wipe out humanity.

Right now, we know that White Walkers can be killed by Dragonglass or Valyrian steel. A cache of Dragonglass was harvested from under Dragonstone to make weapons, and Jon, Samwell, Brienne, Jaime, and Arya. Wights can be killed by fire or Dragonglass, and killing a White Walker also kills the wights that that Walker reanimated.

Daenerys Hatched 3 Dragon Eggs & Considers Them Her Children

When Daenerys was married to Khal Drogo, she received 3 dragon eggs as a wedding gift. The eggs fascinated her throughout the season, and after losing both Drogo and their unborn child to blood magic, she

In season 7 episode 6, Dany flew North of the Wall with all 3 of her dragons to help Jon Snow and his men when their mission to capture a wight found them trapped and in grave peril. Though she was able to rescue the men, with one of the undead in tow, it came at a cost: the Night’s King threw an ice spear at Viserion, striking and killing him mid-air.

Cersei Is Currently Sitting on the Throne as Queen of the Seven Kingdoms

When we were first introduced to Cersei Lannister, she was King Robert Baratheon’s wife, making her the Queen. Though he believed he was the father of their three children, Joffrey, Marcella, and Tommen were actually the illegitimate children Cersei had with her twin brother, Jaime. After Robert’s death, Joffrey was crowned King; when he died, Tommen took the throne.

After Tommen committed suicide, Cersei ended up on the Iron Throne, unmarried, as ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. Her position of power is being challenged by Daenerys Targaryen, who is largely believed to be the last living Targaryen and therefore the Throne’s rightful heir. At the end of season 8, Daenerys asked Cersei for a truce, promising not to fight for the Throne until after the threat in the North had been handled. Cersei agreed to that truce and said she would send her troops North to join the fight; however, she revealed to Jaime that she had no intention to follow through with her promise, and instead plans to wait it out while her enemies kill one another in the North before she resolidifies her hold on the Seven Kingdoms.

At the end of season 7, Cersei claimed to be pregnant with Jaime’s child, which would give them a new heir after losing all three of their children. Jaime, however, left King’s Landing to head North in an effort to honor the promise they made Jon, Dany, and their brother Tyrion.

Arya Is a Trained Assassin & Has a Kill List of Her Enemies

In season 5, Arya Stark traveled to Braavos and found the House of Black and White, where the Faceless Men train. After gaining entry into the House of Black and White, Arya underwent the grueling process of becoming “No One,” a pre-requisite before she could start training as an assassin. After running into Meryn Trant in Braavos, she stole a face from the Wall of Faces and murdered him; as punishment, her eyesight was temporarily taken away.

Learning to survive without her eyesight actually made her a better fighter, and after failing to follow through with an assigned kill (she had developed a personal attachment to the women she was tasked with assassinating), the Waif set out to kill her. She was successful in killing the Waif and brought her face to the House of Black & White before declaring she was Arya Stark, not “No One,” and leaving Braavos.

Some of the people on Arya’s list have changed over time: Joffrey was checked off the list after he was poisoned at his wedding, and Arya currently believe she left The Hound for dead after he suffered seemingly fatal injuries in a fight against Brienne of Tarth. Walder Frey, the man responsible for the death of her brother and mother, was on her list; Arya killed him and poisoned his entire family at the end of season 6 and beginning of season 7.