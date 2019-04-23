Liz’s New Love Interest on 7 Little Johnstons

Liz Johnston, whose real name is Elizabeth, is bouncing back after the end of a long relationship last year, and is looking forward to everything the future holds for her. So what’s got her spirits soaring so high? Apparently, Liz has a new love interest in her life.

The official TLC synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “Liz is feeling great after the end of her relationship last year. She’s exercising, painting, and has even signed up to race in a 5K with Emma and Anna. She also has a new love interest, but will Trent and Amber be okay with her dating again?”

Elizabeth is eager to start dating again, but Trent and Amber have some concerns. Tune in to a heartfelt #7LittleJohnstons tonight at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/732PP6NYCV — TLC Network (@TLC) April 23, 2019

Liz has a heart-to-heart with her dad in the promo above, and explains to him that she is more interested in dating average-sized people than little people, and he explains that she would probably have more in common with a little person, like he did when he met her mother. He then tells the cameras that he and Amber don’t have an issue with her dating an average-sized person, but that they will never fully understand her needs as a little person.

“An average-sized young man is not going to understand the social acceptance that my dwarf daughter in high school has or needs or experiences,” Trent tells the camera.

For those who aren’t familiar with the show, 7 Little Johnstons follows the largest known family of little people in the world. All seven Johnstons have Achondroplasia Dwarfism, a genetic condition that affects their size. Parents Trent and Amber have five children – Jonah and Elizabeth, their biological children, and three adopted children, Alex from South Korea, Emma from China and tonight’s troublemaker Anna, who hails from Russia.

Liz was in a relationship with ex-boyfriend James Burdette for several months before he called it quits in 2018. They were friends for years before they started dating, but earlier this season Liz admitted that James had broken up with her, and she didn’t completely know why. Burdette reportedly told her he needed time to focus on himself, but she wasn’t certain that was the only reason he dumped her, and she later came across pictures of James with a new girl, which confirmed her uncertainty.

It was clear that Liz was really heartbroken about the breakup, and Amber and Trent even stepped in to take her phone away from her so she could heal. They said it wasn’t to punish her, but to protect her feelings, since it seemed like everything escalated anytime she communicated with James, according to Monsters & Critics.

“I guess you can say I am angry but I have to put on the mask and show that I am OK,” the reality star said at the time of the breakup.

However, despite how hurt she was by the breakup, Liz didn’t let it get her down for too long. She got right back on her feet and moved on, although it doesn’t appear that Trent is too thrilled with her new choice in partners, judging by the promo for tonight’s episode.

So who is the reality star dating now? The new man that seems to be worrying her father so? According to Distractify, her new boyfriend is fellow high-schooler Brice Bolden, and the couple have been going steady for some time now.