Is Mama June Still Together With Boyfriend Geno Doak After Cheating Scandal?

Mama June and her boyfriend Geno Doak have had quite an eventful few months. On Mama June From Not to Hot, Doak was shown getting arrested. Then, last month, in March 2019, both were arrested over drugs. But, the two appear to still be together. No break up has been reported.

But, on tonight’s episode of Mama June From Not to Hot, being arrested is the least of June’s worries. At one point, she confronts her man about allegedly cheating on her, sexting with several different women, according to People. June said that she found out the news from a friend before confronting Geno.

The Hollywood Gossip has claimed that Geno has had a history of sexting with other women, even sending them photos of his penis, and contacting women on Instagram. A woman named Tina Harry told The Blast that after Mama June and her man were released from jail last month, Geno reached out to her on Instagram. Harry says she did not know Geno before he contacted her. She went on to say that they started talking via direct messaging and he also FaceTimed her.

Harry claimed that Geno wanted her to come visit him and he said that he was not in love with June, nor did he want to be with her. She also said that Geno sexted with her and sent her photos of his penis while in bed with a sleeping June, in a hotel room. Harry stated that she continued to speak with Geno because she thought it was cool that he was on television. But, she said she rejected his offer for her to visit him.

As for whether or not June would throw in the towel over the cheating rumors of arrests, People reported her saying, “I really want this to work, I really want our relationship to work. But I can’t run away.”

June was previously married to Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, who appears on her reality show. On Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars, when they were still together. Sugar Bear had admitted that he cheated on her. The couple ended up breaking up and Sugar Bear went on to remarry. On June’s reality show, The Hollywood Gossip reported that Sugar Bear and Geno decided to hang out at a bar. Allegedly, Geno began leering at random women at the bar and Sugar Bear told the cameras, “I really don’t know how I feel about him. But hey. I ain’t got nobody to hang out with and talk with.”

And, when a woman approaches Sugar Bear at the bar and he passes on her “advances”, Geno tells him, “I’m glad she came at you and not me. I’d try to put something on her.” Sugar Bear then reportedly told the cameras that, “Everyone thinks I’m the bad guy. Are you kidding me? Look at this guy. He’s awful.”

Geno has spoken out via social media against haters who think he’s a bad influence on Mama June or her children. On March 23, 2019, he posted a photo of himself giving the middle finger. With the photo, he wrote, “Contrary to what some may lead you to believe I do not have any children that are frightened of me. I’ve been beyond nice and will continue to be as long as my image and me are left alone. Call my bluff if you must. Thank you have a day.”