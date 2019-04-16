Married at First Sight Season 8 Couples Updates Since the Show

Married at First Sight, Lifetime’s experimental reality series, sets willing participants up with a person whom they marry without ever knowing each other beforehand. The show then follows the ups and downs of the newlyweds as they navigate their lives with their new, “stranger” spouses.

Each of the couples is paired by matchmaking specialists, known as the “experts” of the show. They ween out the applicants that are looking to be on the show strictly for fame or exposure, find those are seriously interested in finding love, and then go through a series of steps to match those who are the most compatible with each other.

There were four couples on the eighth season of MAFS, and now that the show has wrapped up, fans are curious which couples are still together and which have gone their separate ways. Read on for updates on the couples below:

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar

Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth are still married, as of the reunion special of MAFS, which aired on April 9, 2019. Although the couple has faced some ups and downs throughout their relationship, including finding common ground on whether or not to start trying for a family or put their careers first, they have ultimately decided to stick it out for the time being. Dewar claims his wife pushes him to be a better version of himself, and that’s why he isn’t ready to give up on their relationship just yet.

Jasmine McGriff and Will Guess

Although Will Guess and Jasmine McGrill seemed like a solid couple with a good connection, they decided to call it quits at the end of the season. The couple had some bumps along the road throughout the eighth season, including having tension over money concerns, spending more time with friends than each other, and not feeling like they were on the same page in their relationship and life goals. In the end, Jasmine wanted to give their marriage more time to work through their issues, but Will didn’t want to waste anymore of their time and asked for a divorce.

Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo

Fans can probably agree that Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo were doomed from the beginning, and had arguably the worst relationship in the shows history. Not only did Luke tell the cameras that kissing Sisk felt unnatural and that he had “turned off” his emotions in order to actually kiss her, he even admitted to her that he felt “repulsed and dead inside” when they did finally share a kiss. Even the experts agreed that the two splitting up was for the best.

Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller

Although AJ Vollmoeller’s temper was a struggle for Stephanie Sersen throughout season eight, the couple decided to ride it out and work through their issues to make their marriage work. The couple communicated well throughout the show, have a lot in common and often showed fans how solid their relationship was, with Vollmoeller admitting that they were falling in love by their one-month anniversary. Time will tell if the two can make it work for the long haul, but they definitely seem to have something special for the time being.

