Pauly D’s Dating History & Ex Girlfriends

Pauly D has had a tumultuous romantic past. From his relationships with Jersey Shore co-stars to his recent appearances on Game of Clones and Double Shot at Love, its clear the DJ is still on the search for ‘Mrs. Right.’ Read on to learn more about Pauly D’s dating history and which celebrities he’s been romantically linked to over the years.

Pauly had several brief relationships during Jersey Shore. He romanced co-star Jenni “Jwoww” Farley in 2009, but their fling only lasted a few months before he moved on to Angelina Pivarnick. Pauly appeared to be in a serious relationship with Rocio Olea, whom he met during the cast’s trip to Miami in 2010. Things heated up quick, but the couple lost touch when Pauly returned to New Jersey, and they haven’t been in contact since.

Pauly D Has Dated Several of His ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Members

Pauly did not date Amanda Markert, but the two did have a one night stand that led to the birth of their daughter Amabella in 2013. The former accused Amanda of using their daughter to gain fame, and a custody battle ensued, but they eventually worked things out, and today they are co-parenting Amabella. “Dad mode calms me down. So I’m not travelling when I’m home, so it gives me a chance to be home,” Pauly told Us Weekly. “My mother comes too, so I get to see my mother and my baby. It’s dope, it’s almost like it keeps you humble.”

Pauly’s most serious girlfriend to date has been Aubrey O’Day. They met on the E! series Famously Single in 2015 and hit things off, but Aubrey clashed with the rest of Pauly’s Jersey Shore castmates. When Pauly and Aubrey starred on the a season of Marriage Boot Camp together, Nicole “Snooki” criticized the latter’s treatment of Pauly. “I am not a fan of the preview of Marriage Boot Camp because it looks like she’s coming at Pauly,” she said. “Like, calm down.”

Pauly Dated Danity Kane Singer Aubrey O’Day from 2015 to 2017

The couple dated on-and-off until their official split in 2017. After the split, Aubrey criticized Pauly for not being communicative, and said that their time together was “torture.” Pauly fired back these comments, telling Us Weekly that she was being over-dramatic. “I was shocked when I heard it at the time on the show, but hearing it now, saying that she was ‘tortured,’ well it’s a good thing we’re not together anymore,“ he said.

“That’s such a strong word to say, like she’s a bit dramatic,” he continued. “When she said that I was looking at the comments, and it’s like these people, they can see right through her… Torture’s a big word.”