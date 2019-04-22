Podrick’s Song on ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 2: Meaning & Video

The song that Podrick was singing at the end of Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 was created especially for the episode. You won’t find the song unless it’s released as part of the soundtrack. But the song carries a lot of significance.

The song, called “Jenny would dance with her ghosts,” is hauntingly beautiful. You can listen to it below.

The song has a lot of significance for the series. There are several Jennys in Game of Thrones lore. One is Jenny of Oldstones, who was from the Riverlands but claimed to be descended from the Children of the Forest. In Season 7, the archmaesters compared Bran’s claim about seeing the White Walkers through warging to be similar to Jenny’s claim.

Jenny’s history is explored more in the books. She was a poor woman who was married to Prince Duncan Targaryen. Duncan’s father, King Aegon V, did not want them to marry because Duncan was betrothed to Lyonel Baratheon. But they married anyway (much like Robb’s marriage.) As a result, Duncan willingly gave up his right to the throne.

When she and Duncan first met, she lived in the ruins of Oldstones, once a castle of the First Men. She claimed to be descended from the First Men, and a wood witch claimed she was descended from the Children of the Forest. The same witch claimed that the Prince Who Was Promised would be born from Prince Aerys II Targaryen’s line. Ultimately, Jenny was accepted and referred to as Lady Jenny. But Prince Duncan died in a great fire, and the song says that Jenny was left all alone. Duncan died in a fire at Sumerhall, which was rumored to be started when someone tried unsuccessfully to hatch dragon eggs.

Jenny inspired numerous songs in the book and was admired by many, including Sansa.

This song is symbolic and important to the series for a number of reasons. First, Jenny and Duncan’s relationship mirrors Jon and Dany’s. Jon was willing to give up the throne for Dany, just like Duncan gave up the throne for Jenny (although under different circumstances.) Both Jon and Dany have been theorized to be the Prince Who Was Promised, so that part bears significance too.

The idea of Jenny being descended from the First Men or the Children of the Forest also is important. The Night King was a First Man who was turned by the Children of the Forest. There’s a lot to unpack from this song.

And finally, the witch who was Jenny’s friend said the Prince Who Was Promised would be descended from Aerys II. Aerys II is also known as the Mad King, and both Dany and Jon are descended from him.

As you can see, there is a lot to unpack to this song, which closely mirrors the events and mythologies of Game of Thrones.