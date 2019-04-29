Are Sansa Stark & Tyrion Lannister Still Married on Game of Thrones? Could They End Up Together on GOT?

With only three episodes left until HBO’s hit show Game of Thrones is over for good, fans are wondering how each character’s arc will end and which relationships will continue to develop through to the show’s conclusion.

Beware of spoilers from all previously aired episodes of Game of Thrones, including last night’s Season 8 Episode 3.

After a touching moment that Sansa and Tyrion shared in the midst of peril in the crypts, fans walked away from “The Long Night” wondering if the two could forge an authentic relationship and come full circle in their combined storylines.

Viewers know that Sansa was arranged to marry Tyrion while a captive of the Lannister in King’s Landing following her father’s death and that, though they never consummated their marriage, they were technically still married when Sansa fled King’s Landing with Petyr Baelish, leaving Tyrion to deal with the aftermath of Joffrey’s death as the accused murderer. When the two reunited in Winterfell, seasons later, they addressed the elephant in the room: that they were married the last time they saw each other.

Their initial interactions were tinged with the awkwardness of the fact that Tyrion is currently Hand of the Queen to Daenerys, whom Sansa is wary and disapproving of. Their exchanges were also colored, however, by the experiences and obstacles they each faced and overcome during that length of time spent apart.

Even in the crypts, as they hid in presumed safety from the Army of the Dead, Sansa acknowledged their past marriage saying that it “never would have worked out” between them, elaborating that the reason was due to Tyrion’s allegiance to the “Dragon Queen.” During that conversation, she did, however, tell Tyrion that he was the best of her husbands, but Tyrion remarked that that wasn’t really saying much.

this scene with sansa and tyrion was one of the best parts of the episode. they have one of the best dynamics on the show and they truly thought they were going to die together. so fucking heart wrenching. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/boOdt3plkT — 𝚔𝚝 ❄️ (@briesstark) April 29, 2019

Once the Night King shockingly rose the dead from the crypts, however, the two shared an unexpected moment of tenderness when they both seemed to believe that all was lost. Side-by-side, hidden from the wights behind a tomb, the two shared a quiet moment in fear before taking out their weapons and preparing to fight for the end. Before moving from their cover, weapons in hand, Tyrion took one more moment to kiss Sansa’s head and share what they thought would be one last look.

Can we talk about this scene between Sansa and Tyrion? this change everything! the board is moving… #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/4Dj3u6s7ns — Re’lar Fer (@LuisFernandoSR) April 29, 2019

After that sweet kiss and meaningful look, fans were understandably worried that Tyrion or Sansa (or both) weren’t going to make it through The Long Night. Now that the battle between the living and the dead is over and both made it out alive, viewers are left wondering what that exchange could mean for their individual storylines and the potential for a relationship to flourish naturally with only three episodes left in the series.

Could Tyrion and Sansa fall in love for real, now that so much time has passed and each has been through so much? Maybe. Sansa has grown since the little girl who was disgusted by the prospect of marrying Tyrion when she was expecting to be paired with a handsome prince. Tyrion, while waiting for the Great War to begin, even told Jaime that he’s past his days of whore houses.

After Theon died heroically protecting Bran, if Sansa were to end up with anyone at the end of the series, Tyrion now makes the most sense. That would mean, however, that either Tyrion would have to shift his allegiance from Daenerys to Sansa and Jon Snow or Sansa would have to change her opinion of Dany’s position of power.