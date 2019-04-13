How to Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 in Canada: Time, Channel & Live Stream Online

If you’re in Canada and you love Game of Thrones, then you will likely want to watch the new series live as it airs. Here are all the details you’ll need about how to watch Game of Thrones Season 8 in Canada, including what time it airs, the channels it will air on, and how to live stream the premiere and future episodes online.

Game of Thrones Season 8 will premiere on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. Eastern. It will air at that same time in Canada, so you’ll just want to adjust your time based on the time zone conversion.

Unfortunately, HBO Go is not available in Canada or anywhere outside the United States. But you have other options if you’re wanting to watch in Canada.

Your best option is likely watching the new Game of Thrones episodes on Crave, which will air the episodes at the same time that they’re airing in the U.S. The only downside is that you will need to pay for an HBO package on top of the Crave price to watch.

If you sign up for Crave and the HBO package, sometimes the first month is free. You’ll need a Movies + HBO subscription to watch the premiere.

This is actually the first time that Canadians have been able to stream Game of Thrones without a cable subscription. Prior to this, Canadians needed a TMN Go account.

In fact, if you’re looking for the old site HBOCanada.com, it’s gone. You’ll now be redirected to Crave.ca/HBO. The HBO site reads: “Crave is now the exclusive home of HBO in Canada. The All-New Crave now features all of the ground-breaking series and specials from HBO and Showtime along with the latest Hollywood movies. You can continue to access all of your favourite HBO series on the newly redesigned Crave.ca.”

Bell Media combined pay-TV channel The Movie Network (TMN) with the standalone streaming service CraveTV and they’re now one entity, Now Toronto shared late in 2018. You can get Crave+Movies+HBO for $19.98 month. The TMN Go app is now shut down and no longer working.

‘Game of Thrones’ Preview

The new season of Game of Thrones promises to be a beautiful and heartbreaking piece of art. Fans are already hosting fantasy games, pools, and bets about who will die and who will live to sit on the Iron Throne.

A lot happened in the Season 7 finale and we can’t possibly list it all. But one thing that happened that fans are still talking about is a subtle reminder of Cleganebowl when the Hound and the Mountain came face-to-face (sort of face-to-face, we’re still debating about the Mountain’s face though.)

But it was the Wall scene that was the most heart-wrenching. The Night King was riding on Viserion and you could clearly see that Viserion had holes in his wings.