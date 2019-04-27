What Time is ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 3 on the West Coast, Pacific Time Zone?

Everyone’s already talking about Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 on HBO on Sunday, April 28. This promises to be the biggest battle in TV history, and there is a chance that we will lose some beloved characters. So you’ll definitely want to watch the episode live if at all possible. But what time is it airing on the west coast? This can be a little confusing because the time actually depends on what method you use to watch the series. West Coast folks tend to be behind everyone else, but depending on how you access the show, you might be able to watch right along with everyone else. If you want to watch at the same time as your friends on the East Coast and Central time zone, then you will need to watch on HBO NOW or HBO GO rather than on the HBO TV channel.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 will air on TV at 9 p.m. Pacific on HBO West for people on the West coast. But it will be available starting at 6 p.m. Pacific for West coast viewers who watch via streaming on HBO NOW or HBO GO. This is according to HBO’s online schedule. This is a blessing in disguise for some people. If HBO GO or HBO NOW servers have trouble and crash, you can just hold off for a bit and watch the show when it airs on HBO on TV. Of course, we’re all hoping the servers don’t crash. They held out better for the second episode than the premiere, but some people did still have issues.

If you live in the West Coast Pacific time zone and watch Game of Thrones on TV, you’ll be seeing the premiere a bit later than your counterparts in the Eastern or Central time zones. If you tune into HBO on TV at 6 p.m. Pacific when everyone else is watching on the East and Central coasts, you’ll either see the very end of Gentleman Jack or most of Mean Girls which airs until 7:55 p.m. Pacific. Then the hour before the new episode premieres, you can rewatch last week’s episode: “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

(In the Eastern time zone, Game of Thrones airs at 9 p.m. Eastern, and it airs simultaneously at 8 p.m. Central. But if you’re watching on TV at that time on the western coast, you have to wait.)

If you watch the show via streaming, you’ll get to watch right at the same time as your eastern counterparts, according to HBO’s online schedule. The online schedule lists HBO GO and HBO NOW streaming times as being simultaneous with the Eastern coast release, while HBO West’s TV channel release is later.

So if you’re watching it on HBO NOW or HBO GO, the episode will be available everywhere when it airs at 9 p.m. Eastern time. This means that if you’re on the West Coast and watching the Season 8 premiere via HBO NOW or GO, you can watch at 6 p.m. Pacific, the same time as everyone else.

Meanwhile, On Demand is even later and won’t be released until April 29.

To find out what channel Game of Thrones is on for you in the U.S., click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

Tonight’s episode will be 1 hour and 22 minutes long.

