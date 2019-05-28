AGT 2019 Premiere Time & Live Shows Schedule

America’s Got Talent is back with an all-new season and a ton of unfamiliar faces, taking the stage in hopes of winning $1 million. There are also some new judges on the panel for season 14, but, despite the cast changes, the format of the show remains the same. Get to know more about what to expect when it comes to the show’s 2019 schedule, when the live shows start, who the judges are and more show details below.

AGT 2019 PREMIERE TIME & DATE: Season 14 of America’s Got Talent premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on May 28, 2019. The regular time slot for the show’s auditions will run on Tuesday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT.

“AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” 2019 SCHEDULE: The format of the show is pre-taped auditions, followed by the judges’ cuts, and the live shows. The pre-taped audition shows will run for six episodes, every week until July 9, 2019, according to Gold Derby. The judges’ cuts will start on July 16, 2019 and will end after four weeks, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. When it comes to the live shows, Gold Derby has reported, “The live shows kick off on August 13 with three weeks of quarter-finals airing every Tuesday and Wednesday until August 28. At that point in the competition, 36 acts (nine Golden Buzzers, two dozen from the judges cuts rounds, and three wildcards) will still be in the running. Each week, 12 acts will perform with seven making it through to the semi-finals. The semi-finals go out live on September 3, 4, 10 and 11. Aside from the 21 acts put through in the quarter-finals, there will be one more wildcard. Each week, 11 acts will perform with five making it to the finals. The two-part final will air live on September 17 and 18.”

AGT 2019 CHANNEL: The show airs, as usual, on the NBC network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations here.

AGT SEASON 14 HOST: Terry Crews took over hosting duties for Tyra Banks during the AGT The Champions special edition show this past winter. He now has returned as the host of the regular series as well.

“AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” SEASON 14 JUDGES: Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel return as judges but Heidi Klum and Mel B are not on the panel this season. The two, because of “busy schedules”, have been replaced by actress Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough. Trish Kinane, the President of Entertainment Programming, Fremantle North America, released the following statement about the new cast members to NBC, “Our millions of longtime viewers have already embraced Terry as the host of ‘AGT: The Champions,’ and we are excited to welcome Gabrielle and Julianne to the AGT family. They are ready to bring a new level of expertise, energy, entertainment, and fun to our judging panel.”

AGT 2019 GUEST JUDGES: When it comes to the guest judges appearing on the show this season, Gold Derby has reported that they include actress Ellie Kemper, Jay Leno, country singer Brad Paisley, and NBA all-star Dwayne Wade. Wade is actually the husband of new judge Gabrielle Union.