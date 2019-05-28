Who Gets the Golden Buzzer on ‘AGT’ Tonight? LIVE Updates

America’s Got Talent returns tonight on NBC. The competition series will see undiscovered singers, comics, and more take the stage in an attempt to wow the judges and win the million dollar prize. With that said, who will get the Golden Buzzer tonight? Which contestant will get a free pass straight to the finals? We will provide updates and spoilers for the Golden Buzzer results once the season 14 premiere goes live.

According to Good Housekeeping, the Golden Buzzer means that a contestant will go straight to the finals. Every season, each judge (and host) is given the chance to select one act to give them a pass. Previous Golden Buzzer winners include Susan Boyle, Deadly Games and Kechi Okwuchi. Host Terry Crews talked to Parade about season 14, and how he determined his Golden Buzzer pick.

Host Terry Crews Said That He’s Looking for a ‘Special’ Contestant to Give the Golden Buzzer

“I am looking for something I didn’t even know I needed,” he explained. “That level where, ‘That’s what was missing from my life.’ The judges have easy access. Crews has got to fight through 15 people, jump off the stage, fight through the judges and then get to the Golden Buzzer. You are going to see a fight to get to that.” Crews also teased that there is an act who is so unique this season that he got choked up during their performance.

“I can’t really get into to it because you’ve got to see it, but we had one act that had me in tears,” he revealed. “We were all crying. I say it will be the most viral moment in America’s Got Talent history. You will not believe your eyes. You will flip, you will trip and the world will never be the same. I said it right here, right now. Unreal. I went backstage and said, ‘This is the reason I am doing this show.’ I was like, ‘This is beyond.’”

Judge Simon Cowell Said That the Golden Buzzer Is Becoming More ‘Impactful’ to the Show

Judge Simon Cowell talked to USA Today about the Golden Buzzer and why they chose to add it to the show’s format. “That idea came from the Got Talent in Germany. When we saw it, we decided to put that in all the shows,” he explained. “It’s become like a trademark, like the X in The X Factor. It’s pretty much what we’ve always had. It’s worked. Every year, the golden buzzers are becoming more and more impactful.”

Cowell did not reveal his pick for the Golden Buzzer, but he did mention a few contestants as being being standouts. He singled out Kodi Lee, a singer and piano player who is blind and has autism. “[He] was incredible,” the judge said. “I hope the public will love him and I think they will.” Cowell also pointed to a performance artist known as the Human Fuse as a potential favorite. “I thought he was brilliant,” he said regarding Fuse’s death-defying acts. “A part of me wants to do it as well. I’ve just got this thing in me at the moment where I want to do danger stunts.”