‘American Idol’ 2019 Finale Schedule

American Idol 2019 is coming to the end of its season, with only a couple of episodes left, which means that the naming of the new American Idol is just around the corner. With the finale upon us, there is a small change-up in the schedule for the big event. Here are the remaining episodes and show times:

Sunday, May 12, 2019 – Top 5 Performances and Results

8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/5 – 7:01 p.m. PT

7 – 9:01 p.m. CT

Sunday, May 19, 2019 – Finale Part 1

8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT

7 – 10 p.m. CT

Last week, the top 4 were revealed, but the judges chose to use their only save to create a top 5. So, the top 5 contestants going into tonight’s show are Laci Kaye Booth, Laine Hardy, Wade Cota, Alejandro Aranda, and Madison Vandenburg. And, tonight’s episode pays tribute to the great Elton John. Billboard has stated that when it comes to tonight’s performances, “The first will be a song chosen by their in-house mentor Bobby Bones, while the second will be a song dedicated to their heroes in honor of Mother’s Day.”

Fans can vote for their favorite performers, as they sing live tonight, but only 3 of them will head into the season finale.

As for what’s in store with the finale, Good Housekeeping has reported that Queen frontman Adam Lambert will perform. He recently appeared on the show as a mentor and is a former Idol star. Last year’s winner, Maddie Poppe, who also appeared on the show this season, is said to appear, but there is reportedly some drama behind the scenes, according to Variety. A spokesperson for Idol spoke with Variety and said that, “It was not always a hard and fast rule to have the previous year’s winner at the finale.” Whatever the case, whether she is singing or not, Poppe is said to be making an appearance on the live episode.

If you would like to watch American Idol 2019 live but you do not have a cable subscription, there are still a variety of options. If you don’t have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch a live stream of the ABC channel on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch the episodes live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to Hulu’s extensive streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the ABC network (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of American Idol on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch Idol live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages to choose from, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch American Idol episodes live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.