Bebe Rexha Calls Soobin ‘So Sweet’ After Learning He’s a Big Fan

Bebe Rexha took to Twitter on Thursday to shoutout to Soobin, a K-pop star who is a member of the group TXT (Tomorrow X Together). Rexha had seen at least one message about Soobin being a big fan and decided to tweet about him. The tweet totally made Soobin’s day and TXT fans couldn’t be happier.

“Soobin from @TXT_bighit/@TXT_members loves your music so much. He has mentioned many times that you’re his favorite singer, a big fan of yours. He’d love to collaborate with you,” one Twitter user wrote. Rexha retweeted the message, which has received more than 5,000 likes.

Awww soobin so sweet — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) May 30, 2019

Interestingly, Rexha retweeted the message about Soobin after she was asked if she would ever do another K-pop collaboration. When she was 18 years old, she co-wrote a song for ShinLEE called “Lucifer.”

“Do you ever hope to get to co-write another K-Pop song or be featured in one?” a fan asked Rexha.

“Yes. It’s dope as f*ck,” she responded.

Fans immediately went crazy, many tweeting the social media user that got Rexha’s attention. Others have been tweeting Soobin, as they feel that Rexha’s mention of his name is going to make his life complete.

Soobin was quick to tweet a response when he found out that Rexha tweeted about him. You can see his message — filled with plenty of cry-face emojis — below.

OMG… OMG…… I can’t believe this…… Thank you so so much for mentioning me!!!!!!!!!!! I’m your biggest fan!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/8e4Z65ZV73 — TOMORROW X TOGETHER (@TXT_members) May 30, 2019

Nearly 100,000 people liked Soobin’s response to Rexha. Additionally, more than 19,000 commented on Soobin’s response, many adding GIFs and simply expressing so much happiness that he was recognized by the “Last Hurrah” singer.

TXT is a five-male-member K-pop group. They released a mini-album called The Dream Chapter: STAR in March.

“TOMORROW X TOGETHER is a bright and youthful boyband where each member is different from one another, shining in their own way to create a synergy. Just as how their name suggests, the different members have all come together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow,” Big Hit previously told Billboard in a statement.

Many fans simply cannot help but wonder if Rexha will team up with TXT — and Soobin, of course — for a new song. Perhaps this chance Twitter encounter will turn into something bigger. If Halsey and BTS could do it, who knows what could come from another crossover?

