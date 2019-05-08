25 Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix (May 2019)

There are a lot of movies on Netflix, which can make finding the right one for you quite tricky. For those who are sci-fi fans, the streaming platform offers quite a collection of films. Ranging from iconic movies that defined the entire genre to underrated films that have flown under the rada. T here’s a lot to enjoy if you’re a fan of science fiction.

When picking our list we looked for not only the critically best movies but ones we feel would be enjoyable to a large demographic. We will also not be focusing on just, pure sci-fi films as this genre typically melds with others such as comedy or horror. Remember, Netflix constantly switches up its line up so we will be constantly updating this piece with the best sci-fi movies. Make sure to also check out our lists for the best adventure films and underrated horror films.

Here are our picks for the 25 best sci-fi films on Netflix:

(The list is in no particular order.)

1. Snowpiercer

Release Date: July 11, 2014

IMDB Rating: 7.1 out of 10

Starring: Chris Evans, Kang-ho Song, John Hurt

A cult classic, Snowpiercer comes from the mind of director Joon-ho Bong and is one of the most original post-apocalypse films in recent years. Set entirely on a massive train following the end of the world, the survivors are broken up into classes, with the poor in the back and the ultra-rich at the front. Soon a war breaks out between the two, leading to chaos, catastrophic battles throughout.

What separates Snowpiercer, is the film’s unique style and energy that carries throughout every minute. This is a movie that never takes itself too seriously but can deliver some emotional punches when it needs to. If you’re looking for a unique sci-fi film that boasts a terrific story, cast, and action then make sure to check out Snowpiercer.

2. The Terminator

Release Date: October 26, 1984

IMDB Rating: 8.0 out of 10

Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Michael Biehn

One of the most iconic science fiction films of all time, The Terminator helped define the genre through its bone-crunching action, memorable one-liners, and captivating characters. For those unfamiliar, the plot revolves around a nearly indestructible android sent back in time to kill a waitress and her unborn child. Protecting this woman is a soldier who was also sent back in time.

The Terminator is a tightly packed and focused film that delivers an engaging, brutal story. Schwarzenegger is fantastic as the android in question, who is equal parts intimidating and terrifying. This is a film that every sci-fi fan needs to see at least once.

3. Circle

Release Date: October 16, 2015

IMDB Rating: 6.0 out of 10

Starring: Allegra Masters, Aimee McKay, Ashley Key

One of the lesser known films on our list, Circle is a minimalist psychological science fiction films. Set almost entirely in one location, Circle revolves around a large group of people abducted by an unknown force and forced to decide who lives or dies. Despite the simplistic story, the Circle does a great job establishing the different characters, their personalities, and the rules of the game.

To really enjoy the Circle you have to embrace the desperation and sometimes rash choices that people make. The movie doesn’t overstay its welcome and trying to figure out who makes it to the end is quite fun.

4. I Am Legend

Release Date: December 14, 2007

IMDB Rating: 7.2 out of 10

Starring: Will Smith, Alice Braga, Charlie Tahan

Based on a novel of the same name, I Am Legend revolves around the last human alive in New York City trying to find a cure for a plague that mutated the citizens into vampiric monsters. Will Smith is great here, offering his portrayal of a broken, lonely man who’s desperate to fix this disease. His relationship with his dog is heartwarming and director Francis Lawrence really ratchets up the tension with the various monsters.

Even though I Am Legend may be predictable at times, the film is entertaining enough to forgive any story issues. Plus, you get to see Will Smith dramatically yell at mannequins which is hilarious.

5. Ex Machina

Release Date: April 24, 2015

IMDB Rating: 7.7 out of 10

Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, Oscar Isaac

Ex Machina is perhaps one of the best sci-fi movies on Netflix right now. Revolving around a young man visiting a recluse scientist who has designed an advanced A.I., Ex Machina in a harrowing story. The relationship between the newcomer Caleb and the artificial intelligence is absolutely haunting. This isn’t a big budget action movie, but a story that focuses on the psychological trauma and how power fits into a relationship. Ex Machina is a movie that’s both beautiful and terrifying at the same time.

6. Chappie

Release Date: March 6, 2015

IMDB Rating: 6.8 out of 10

Starring: Sharlto Copley, Dev Patel, Hugh Jackman

Speaking of A.I., Chappie is about an advance police robot finding independence with a group of gangsters. Despite dealing with heavy themes such as independence, Chappie never strays too far its charming core. Watching the robot interact with the street criminals is hilarious, especially since the cast has terrific chemistry. Director Neil Blomkamp nails the balance between drama and humor, which allows his film to produce some truly memorable moments. Chappie is a film with a lot of heart, even though the main character actually lacks one.

7. Halo Legends

Release Date: February 16, 2010

IMDB Rating: 6.6 out of 10

Starring: Luci Christian, Josh Grelle, Greg Ayres

Fan of the iconic video game series Halo? This anthology film is comprised of several different short films, each of which boasts their own animated style. Covering a variety of different topics throughout Halo’s history, this movie is full of humor, action, and sweet lore, Legends is perfect for anyone who enjoys these games.

What really separates Legends from the other Halo animated films is the level of quality and terrific performances. Every entry has its own unique sense of style, making it instantly memorable and highly enjoyable. While this movie isn’t perfect for newcomers, anyone who loves this franchise should have a great time with Halo Legends.

8. Legion

Release Date: January 22, 2010

IMDB Rating: 5.2 out of 10

Starring: Paul Bettany, Lucas Black, Tyrese Gibson

Legion is a B-movie in its purest form. Revolving around an angel attempting to protect a group of human civilians trapped in a diner, Legion is a movie that’s big, dumb, and wildly entertaining. Despite some dodgy CGI, Legion is full of intense action and wicked designs for the various antagonists – which we won’t spoil. Director Scott Stewart embraces the cheesy, drive-in nature of the plot, filling his film with one-liners and plenty of cheer-worthy moments.

9. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Release Date: December 28, 2018

IMDB Rating: 7.3 out of 10

Starring: Fionn Whitehead, Craig Parkinson, Alice Lowe

It’s time to get weird. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is a choose your own adventure film that turns the viewer into an active participant. Focusing around a young video game developer’s spiral into madness, Bandersnatch puts a plethora of key choices into the hands of the player. Every choice you make has consequences and will drastically alter how the story unfolds.

This makes multiple viewings a must, as you unravel every strand Bandersnatch has to offer. The story is also fantastic and all of the acting is superb. If you’re having friends over, consider this movie since everyone can participate in deciding the fate of the film’s hero.

10. Hellboy

Release Date: April 2, 2004

IMDB Rating: 6.9 out of 10

Starring: Ron Perlman, John Hurt, Doug Jones

With the latest film releasing earlier this year, it’s a perfect time to watch the original Hellboy film. Directed by Guillermo del Toro, Hellboy revolves around a powerful demon raised to kill a variety of mythic creatures. It’s a joyous film, filled with great fight scenes and a remarkable amount of heart. Ron Pearlman does a wonderful job portraying Hellboy, establishing him as a threatening, but extremely likable protagonist. Even if you’re not familiar with the comic books, Hellboy is a fantastic science fiction/action movie that has stood the test of time.

11. Hardcore Henry

Release Date: April 8, 2016

IMDB Rating: 6.7 out of 10

Starring: Sharlto Copley, Danila Kozlovsky, Haley Bennett

Hardcore Henry is a first-person shooter game come to life and it’s a damn good time. The plot focuses on a man brought back to life and tasked with saving his wife from a superpowered warlord. It’s zany and over the top in the best way. Shot completely from Henry’s perspective, viewers are taken from one crazy action scene to another in this fast-paced film. If you can stand the first person perspective Hardcore Henry is a wildly entertaining movie that is bursting with personality.

12. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Release Date: May 5, 2017

IMDB Rating: 7.7 out of 10

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista

There’s a very high chance that you’ve seen this movie prior to reading this list. The second installment about Marvel’s interstellar heroes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is a much more emotional and gripping film than the first. While it’s packed with jokes, director James Gunn deconstructs this motley crew of outlaws’ relationships. This gives the heroes needed depth, allowing them to grow beyond just being simple archetypes. If you’re a fan of Marvel’s films than make sure you watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

13. Moon

Release Date: July 10, 2009

IMDB Rating: 7.9 out of 10

Starring: Sam Rockwell, Kevin Spacey, Dominique McElligott

Moon is a remarkably grounded science fiction film about an astronaut who has been stationed on the moon, alone, for three years. With his only contact being an intelligent A.I., this contract worker struggles with the isolation and his desire to be with his family. Make no mistake, this is a heavy film that deals with the character’s development and struggles of working alone. Sam Rockwell delivers one of his best performances, making Moon a must see for any fan of sci-fi.

14. 9

Release Date: September 9, 2009

IMDB Rating: 7.1 out of 10

Starring: Elijah Wood, John C. Riley, Jennifer Connelly

When it comes to dystopian films, 9 is certainly one of boldest in the sub-genre. With the world overrun by deadly machines, nine ragdolls that were brought to life attempt to have humanity while finding their own meaning in life. Don’t let the cuddly designs of the dolls fool you, 9 can get extremely dark when it needs to. Boasting a terrific cast, 9 takes its time developing the different ragdolls and their personalities. 9 is a gorgeously made film that shouldn’t be overlooked just because it’s animated.

15. V For Vendetta

Release Date: March 17, 2006

IMDB Rating: 8.2 out of 10

Starring: Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving, Stephen Rea

A personal favorite, V For Vendetta is a complex, nuanced film that is one of the best live-action adaptations of a comic book. Focusing around masked figure known as V, this dangerous man attempts to break the tyrannical hold of the government ruling over the United Kingdom. There’s a lot going on in this film, but the story never becomes truly overwhelming.

It’s perfectly paced, allowing for the main characters to really establish themselves while delivering some terrific action scenes. Weaving’s portrayal of the masked crusader balances perfectly between likable and mysterious. Portman is perfectly cast as a young woman thrust into this dangerous world. She manages to carry the emotional weight of the movie on her shoulders while never falling into the trap of becoming a damsel in distress. V For Vendetta is a terrific movie that is absolutely worth your time.

16. The Lobster

Release Date: October 16, 2015

IMDB Rating: 7.1 out of 10

Starring: Colin Farrell, Jessica Barden, Rodger Ashton-Griffiths

The Lobster is a weird, but hilarious movie about single people being transformed into animals if they cannot find a partner. Despite the comedic setting, The Lobster has a lot to say about modern relationships and how they are formed. It’s a film unafraid to question how culture’s perception of love or how we seek it. All of this is wrapped up in a quirky comedy shell that pokes fun at its own absurd premise. If you want to laugh and are looking for an odder, underrated film then consider giving The Lobster a try.

17. A Clockwork Orange

Release Date: February 2, 1972

IMDB Rating: 8.3 out of 10

Starring: Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Michael Bates

Far and away the most disturbing film on our list, A Clockwork Orange is considered a cinematic masterpiece. The film focuses on a young, insanely violent man that is sent to a rehabilitation facility for convicted felons. Directed by the legendary Stanley Kubrick, A Clockwork Orange is a twisted, unsettling movie that places audiences firmly in the shoes of this psychotic individual. Boasting excellent cinematography, performances, and writing, this is a movie that will stick with you long after the credits roll.

18. The Fifth Element

Release Date: May 9, 1997

IMDB Rating: 7.7 out of 10

Starring: Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman, Milla Jovovich

On the other end of the spectrum, The Fifth Element is an over the top film set a future where a being visits Earth every five thousand years to protect humanity. Sadly, the entity is killed early on and its power is infused into an artificial human. The Fifth Element doesn’t want to be a deep film, but one that is out to have a good time. This is a movie bursting with creativity and passion. There are so many weird and wild characters that it’s hard not to get sucked into this world.

19. District 9

Release Date: August 14, 2009

IMDB Rating: 7.9 out of 10

Starring: Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope, Nathalie Boltt

Want a more grounded take on what would happen if aliens arrived on our planet? With a race of aliens living in poverty, District 9 focuses on a government agent who is exposed to an unknown substance that begins to transform him into one of these beings. Even though District 9 isn’t afraid to have a bit of fun with its premise, this a shockingly deep film that tackles a variety of real-world issues.

The government agent’s relationship with the different aliens – known as Prawns – is engaging from start to finish. While director Neil Blomkamp makes the beings feel foreign, he does a fantastic job crafting both a surreal and uncomfortably familiar culture.

20. Her

Release Date: January 10, 2014

IMDB Rating: 8.0 out of 10

Starring: Joaquin Pheonix, Scarlett Johansson, Amy Adams

Her is a touching romantic film about a lonely man who begins to have a relationship with a computer system called Samantha. Joaquin Pheonix gives one of his best performances as the struggling writer who finds love in the strangest of places. His feelings for Samantha are genuine and you cannot help but want him to be happy. This movie explores our understanding of love and what it means. While it’s not heavy on the science fiction aspects, the struggle of man and machine is one that is at the very core of Her.

21. Logan’s Run

Release Date: June 23, 1976

IMDB Rating: 6.8 out of 10

Starring: Michael York, Richard Jordan, Jenny Agutter

A classic science fiction film, Logan’s Run is set in a near perfect society where people are killed at the age of thirty. Those who defy this fate are deemed “Runners” and are hunted down. Unlike many of the films on this list, Logan’s Run harkens back to the classic, Flash Gordan style of science fiction. It’s all about campy action, cheesy dialogue, and a story that’s full of plot holes. If you go into the movie accepting it’s just a silly popcorn flick then you should have a fun time.

22. John Carter

Release Date: March 9, 2012

IMDB Rating: 6.6 out of 10

Starring: Taylor Kitsch, Lynn Collins, Samantha Morton

You’ll either love or hate John Carter. Set on Mars, a Civil War veteran is transported to this world where he gets wrapped up in an alien conflict that requires him to rescue a princess. Despite having a few problems, John Carter is an endearing movie that is full of exhilarating action and great characters. While some elements may feel familiar, John Carter elevates some of the tropes we constantly see. This film may not shake up the sci-fi formula, but it delivers a precise and polished experience that’s great for the whole family.

23. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Release Date: December 15, 2017

IMDB Rating: 7.2 out of 10

Starring: Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley

The eighth entry in this groundbreaking franchise, Star Wars: The Last Jedi continues to the tale of Rey, Finn, Poe, and Kylo Ren. A divisive film, this installment takes big risks with its story that many may not expect. This isn’t a typical Star Wars film, as director Rian Johnson subverts the typical tropes and story beats we’ve become familiar with. Additionally, The Last Jedi offers some fun moments and solid action scenes throughout. If you’re planning to see the ninth installment later this year, make sure to watch The Last Jedi at least once.

24. Death Race

Release Date: August 22, 2008

IMDB Rating: 6.4 out of 10

Starring: Jason Statham, Joan Allen, Ian McShane

Sometimes it’s nice to just throw on a movie and turn your brain off for a couple of hours. Enter Death Race, a film about a group of convicts racing Mad Max style vehicles for their freedom. It’s loud, chaotic, and silly, but that’s the entire point. Death Race never attempts to be more than what it is, which makes it quite entertaining. All of the big races are exhilarating, the story is campy, and the cast has surprisingly good chemistry. Just make sure to avoid the sequels, they are simply awful.

25. The Matrix

Release Date: March 31, 1999

IMDB Rating: 8.7 out of 10

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving

Finishing off our list is one of the most influential and important science fiction films of all time. The Matrix tells the story of a young man who is thrust into an unknown war that changes his very perception of reality. If you haven’t seen The Matrix we recommend going in blind, as the film has some fantastic reveals and set pieces that still hold up to this day. Backing up the intricate fights is a compelling and rich story that’s full of fascinating characters. This is a genre-defining movie that anyone who is a fan of science fiction should see and study.