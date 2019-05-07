Denise Richards’ Ex-Boyfriends & Dating History

Reality star and former fashion model Denise Richards is starring on season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

From 2002 to 2006, she was famously married to Charlie Sheen. Then, while she was six months pregnant, she filed for divorce from the actor. As US Weekly points out, Sheen reacted to the split by painting “Dumbest Day of My Life” on their wedding photo and cutting it in half. Richards then filed a restraining order.

In 2010, it was rumored that Richards was dating rock music artist Sixx. In an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Richards admitted, “We’ve gone on a couple dates… The God’s honest truth is we’re taking it very slowly.” Prior to Sixx, Richards had an on-and-off again fling with Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora.

In her interview with Cohen, Richards said of Sixx, that he was “a very lovely person.” She added, “He’s been my neighbor for years… I may have borrowed some sugar from him once or twice.”

Richards also briefly dated Starship Troopers actor Patrick Muldoon. As US Weekly points out, they attended the Eyes Wide Shut premiere together.

Fans may also be interested to learn that she was linked to John Stamos at one point in time. In 2006, Hollywood.com wrote that the two dated after Richards’ split from Charlie Sheen, but called it quits “because of her two young children.” He is quoted by the outlet as saying, “It really kind of was the kid situation and what she’s going through. It just wasn’t the right time, you know. I barely did get out of that one! She was upset. She’s a great mom and dating women with kids is tough.”

Since December 2017, Richards has been going strong with her partner, Aaron Phypers. Their relationship has blossomed over the course of the show, and they officially tied the knot in September 2018 in Malibu, California. According to Bustle, Aaron runs Quantum 360, which is described as “state-of-the-art healing center designed to foster optimal health in mind-body-spirit.”

The wedding was very spur-of-the-moment, and the couple had only ten days to prep. Fortunately, all went well on September 8, and Richards issued a statement to The Daily Dish, saying, “I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life. I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It has been a wild ride so far!”

Prior to Richards, Phypers was married to actress Nicollette Sheridan; she has starred on Desperate Housewives and Dynasty. The couple filed for divorce in July 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.