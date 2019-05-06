Ghost is a fan favorite who is only seen in a few scenes and the last of two Stark direwolves alive. (Nymeria, Arya’s direwolf, is also alive but living with a pack far away from the action, as we learned in Season 7.) Did Ghost live or die on Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 today? Read on for more details. This post will have major spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4.

We’re happy to share that yes, Ghost is still alive by the end of Season 8 Episode 4 of Game of Thrones. But unfortunately, we may not see Ghost again. Jon asked Tormund to take Ghost with him north of the wall. So this may be the last that we’ll see of the beloved direwolf who deserved better.

We lost a dragon today, but we did not lose Ghost’s life, although we might lose his presence on the show.

Ghost had some pretty sweet moments last week in Episode 3. He ran in with the Dothraki army in the first wave against the army of the undead in the Battle of Winterfell.

We didn’t see him again in the episode after that. But despite most of the Dothraki dying in that first wave attack, Ghost survived it (along with Jorah, who didn’t survive the entire battle.)

Ghost reappears in Episode 4 at Winterfell, alive but not quite so well. He looks battered from the battle last week and possibly missing part of his ear. He has blood on him and looks like he’s had a rough time. So Jon sends him north so he won’t be in any more fights and will be safe, loved by Tormund and the other wildlings. I hope Jon and Snow are reunited one day.

