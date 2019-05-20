Who is Dustin Kendrick on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2019?

Tonight, Dustin Kendrick earns a group date rose on the second episode of Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

Dustin, 30, hails from Chicago, Illinois, where he works as a real estate broker. His biography on ABC states that he is looking for a “mature woman” that his family will love. The bio also reveals that Dustin is the son of a single mother and wants his mom’s approval before anyone else’s.

On Instagram, he currently has a little over 4,000 followers– a number that will certainly grow as time passes this season. According to his bio, Dustin is a model in his spare time, and is signed with 10 Management. 10 Management, according to their details, is a leading midwest talent and artist agency that represents fashion and lifestyle models, artists, and influencers.

Kendrick’s LinkedIn page reveals that he received his BFA in Graphic Design from Northeastern Illinois University. He also attended Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, from 2011 to 2012, and modeled for Ford Models from July 2014 to 2017. Since 2015 he’s worked at the front desk at Soho House.

Clearly a busy man, Kendrick has removed himself from his daily life in Chicago to come to Los Angeles to try and win over Hannah Brown’s heart. He, along with 29 other men, will do their best to win over the Alabama gal.

Spoilers for Tonight

What other spoilers are in store for tonight? Read on but beware of spoilers.

Tonight, the men will participate in the “Mr. Right” beauty pageant. This first date will kick off to a dramatic start, with Luke P. telling Hannah that he’s falling in love with her… already. Unfortunately, the rose won’t go to him (perhaps he’s moving a little too fast?) but Hannah will instead hand it over to Jed.

The one-on-one date will go to Tyler Gwozdz– he and Hannah will take a helicopter to ride ATV’s. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Tyler gets the rose.

The third and final date of the evening will be a huge group date with ten men: Daron, Tyler C., Dustin, Garrett, Kevin, Joey, Devin, Peter, Matteo, and Connor J.

Dustin is the man who gets injured on the date, but fortunately, Hannah hands him the rose.

The men going home tonight include Matthew Spraggins, Connor Jenkins, and Daron Blaylock meaning that we’re down to the teens when it comes to Hannah’s men. Who will ultimately win her over and get down on one knee? Be sure to tune into The Bachelorette Mondays at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.