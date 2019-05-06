Emily Maynard Kids: How Many Children Does the Former ‘Bachelorette’ Have?

Emily Maynard has four kids; three sons and one daughter.

Maynard took part in the Bachelorette reunion that is airing tonight on ABC. The southern belle first made her way into the hearts of Bachelor Nation when she appeared on Brad Womack’s second season of The Bachelor. Maynard ended up winning Womack’s heart but things went south shortly after the show ended.

Because of her popularity, Maynard was offered the role of Bachelorette and accepted. At the end of her season, she was left with two men; Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Jef Holm. Although many fans thought that she’d end up choosing Arie in the end, she got engaged to Jef. The couple dated for a few months but ultimately split.

These days, life is looking up for Maynard. She married Tyler Johnson, whom she met at church, in 2014. Over the past five years, the couple has welcomed three children — all boys.

“It is crazy at our house all the time, but it’s a lot of fun,” Maynard told E! News in early 2017.

Here’s what you need to know:

She Has 3 Sons With Her Husband Tyler Johnson

Emily Maynard and Tyler Johnson have been very busy over the past few years. The couple welcomed three boys — back to back to back — in just 2.5 years! Maynard always wanted a big family but she didn’t expect to have three children so close together.

“I’ve always wanted a lot of kids. I made it clear on our first day, Listen, my clock’s ticking, and I’m ready to get on this,” Maynard told People Magazine back in 2017. “I do hit my max. Sometimes I’ll go sit in my car and drink my coffee. I don’t want to see what kind of mess the kids are making inside,” she added.

Maynard welcomed Jennings Tyler in 2015, Gibson Kyle in 2016, and Gatlin Avery in 2017. She often shares photos and videos of her family on Instagram.

She Has 1 Daughter With Her Late Ex, Ricky Hendrick

Ricki is Maynard’s first child, a daughter she gave birth to after the death of her then-fiance, NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. He was killed suddenly in a plane crash and Maynard found out that she was pregnant with his baby days later.

“The first couple of years were so hard. I didn’t know if I was coming or going. I was lost. I went to therapists but I knew nothing they would tell me was going to make me feel better. Mine was an issue of the heart that I needed to work out myself. And I knew that time would do that,” Maynard told People Magazine in 2016.

Ricki, whom her mom lovingly refers to as “Ki,” is now in seventh grade. The youngster appeared on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, meeting both Brad Womack and Jef Holm. Looking back on the show, however, Maynard wishes she didn’t involve her daughter.

“I wish that I would’ve kept [the show] totally separate [from Ricki]. At the time, I thought, ‘This is it,’ and I never would’ve brought her into it had I not thought that. So I wish that I maybe would’ve taken a step back. Maybe sheltered her from that a little bit more,” she told People Magazine last year.

