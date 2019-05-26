‘Game of Thrones’ Last Watch Documentary: What Time & Channel Does the Bonus Episode Air in the U.S. & the World?

Tonight is the last new feature for Game of Thrones, a documentary called The Last Watch. This bonus “episode” of sorts airs Sunday, May 26, 2019, and you’ll likely want to watch live so no one spoils you on what happens. When does The Last Watch start, what channel is it on, and how can you watch it? Read on below for more details about the documentary, including details about channels where you can watch it all around the world.

DATE: Sunday, May 26, 2019

TV CHANNEL: Game of Thrones’ new documentary airs exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

Here is a list of the TV stations airing the Game of Thrones documentary around the world, courtesy of Reddit. (More great FAQs about the show are available on Reddit here.)

Arab League OSN, MBC4 Argentina HBO Argentina Asia HBO Asia in 23 territories Australia Showcase Austria Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II Bangladesh HBO Belgium 2BE, beTV, Prime, La Deux Bosnia and Herzegovina HBO Brazil HBO Brazil Bulgaria HBO Bulgaria Canada HBO Canada, Super Écran, Showcase China CCTV-1 (censored version) Colombia HBO Croatia HBO, HRT Cyprus ANT1 Cyprus Czech Republic HBO, CT2 Denmark HBO Nordic, C More, TV3 Estonia Fox Life, ETV2 Finland HBO Nordic, C More, Yle TV2 France OCS Choc, Canal+ Germany Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II Greece NovaCinema 1, NovaCinemaHD, Skai TV Hungary HBO Iceland Stöð 2 India HBO India, Star World, Star World Premier HD Ireland Sky Atlantic Israel Yes Oh Italy Sky Cinema 1, Sky Atlantic, Rai 4 Japan Star Channel Kosovo Klan Kosova Latvia Fox Life Lithuania BTV Macedonia HBO Malaysia HBO Asia Mexico HBO Moldova HBO Montenegro HBO Netherlands Ziggo Movies & Series, RTL 4 New Zealand SoHo, Prime Norway HBO Nordic, C More, NRK Pakistan HBO Pakistan Philippines HBO Philippines Poland HBO Portugal Syfy Romania HBO Russia Fox Life, Ren-TV Serbia HBO Slovakia HBO Slovenia Kanal A, HBO South Africa M-Net South Korea SCREEN Spain Canal+, Antena 3, laSexta Sweden HBO Nordic, C More, SVT1 Switzerland TNT Serie, Radio Télévision Suisse Taiwan HBO Thailand HBO Turkey CNBC-e, e2, tvyo Ukraine TET, 1+1 United Kingdom Sky Atlantic, Sky1 United States HBO

THE LAST WATCH PREMIERE TIME: 9:00 p.m. Eastern (8:00 p.m. Central) on May 26 in the U.S.

In the UK, the show will air at 2 a.m. BST on May 27 on Sky (simultaneously with the U.S. premiere) and then again May 27 at 9 p.m. BST. In France and Germany, it looks like the premiere is at 3 a.m., but you’ll want to double check your time zone to make sure. (In Germany, you can also watch the next day when it’s released on iTunes.)

In Asia, it airs Monday, May 27 at 9 a.m. (Sin)/8 a.m. (Jkt). (HBO Asia contacted Heavy and let us know about the timing.)

PREPARING FOR THE LAST WATCH: To get ready for tonight’s documentary, you’ll want to watch this preview below.

The documentary bonus episode is called “The Last Watch.” HBO’s description reads: “An up-close and personal report from the trenches of production that reveals the tears and triumphs of the cast and crew involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life.”

According to HBO, the documentary will explore the actors’ experiences having lived with the show for years and now saying goodbye. According to HBO’s description, the documentary “delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields, and car-parks of Northern Ireland… Much more than a ‘making of’ documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it.”