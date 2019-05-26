‘Game of Thrones’ Last Watch Documentary: What Time & Channel Does the Bonus Episode Air in the U.S. & the World?

‘Game of Thrones’ Last Watch Documentary: What Time & Channel Does the Bonus Episode Air in the U.S. & the World?

Tonight is the last new feature for Game of Thrones, a documentary called The Last Watch. This bonus “episode” of sorts airs Sunday, May 26, 2019, and you’ll likely want to watch live so no one spoils you on what happens. When does The Last Watch start, what channel is it on, and how can you watch it? Read on below for more details about the documentary, including details about channels where you can watch it all around the world.

DATE: Sunday, May 26, 2019

TV CHANNEL: Game of Thrones’ new documentary airs exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

Here is a list of the TV stations airing the Game of Thrones documentary around the world, courtesy of Reddit. (More great FAQs about the show are available on Reddit here.)

Arab League OSN, MBC4
Argentina HBO Argentina
Asia HBO Asia in 23 territories
Australia Showcase
Austria Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II
Bangladesh HBO
Belgium 2BE, beTV, Prime, La Deux
Bosnia and Herzegovina HBO
Brazil HBO Brazil
Bulgaria HBO Bulgaria
Canada HBO Canada, Super Écran, Showcase
China CCTV-1 (censored version)
Colombia HBO
Croatia HBO, HRT
Cyprus ANT1 Cyprus
Czech Republic HBO, CT2
Denmark HBO Nordic, C More, TV3
Estonia Fox Life, ETV2
Finland HBO Nordic, C More, Yle TV2
France OCS Choc, Canal+
Germany Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II
Greece NovaCinema 1, NovaCinemaHD, Skai TV
Hungary HBO
Iceland Stöð 2
India HBO India, Star World, Star World Premier HD
Ireland Sky Atlantic
Israel Yes Oh
Italy Sky Cinema 1, Sky Atlantic, Rai 4
Japan Star Channel
Kosovo Klan Kosova
Latvia Fox Life
Lithuania BTV
Macedonia HBO
Malaysia HBO Asia
Mexico HBO
Moldova HBO
Montenegro HBO
Netherlands Ziggo Movies & Series, RTL 4
New Zealand SoHo, Prime
Norway HBO Nordic, C More, NRK
Pakistan HBO Pakistan
Philippines HBO Philippines
Poland HBO
Portugal Syfy
Romania HBO
Russia Fox Life, Ren-TV
Serbia HBO
Slovakia HBO
Slovenia Kanal A, HBO
South Africa M-Net
South Korea SCREEN
Spain Canal+, Antena 3, laSexta
Sweden HBO Nordic, C More, SVT1
Switzerland TNT Serie, Radio Télévision Suisse
Taiwan HBO
Thailand HBO
Turkey CNBC-e, e2, tvyo
Ukraine TET, 1+1
United Kingdom Sky Atlantic, Sky1
United States HBO

THE LAST WATCH PREMIERE TIME: 9:00 p.m. Eastern (8:00 p.m. Central) on May 26 in the U.S.

In the UK, the show will air at 2 a.m. BST on May 27 on Sky (simultaneously with the U.S. premiere) and then again May 27 at 9 p.m. BST. In France and Germany, it looks like the premiere is at 3 a.m., but you’ll want to double check your time zone to make sure. (In Germany, you can also watch the next day when it’s released on iTunes.)

In Asia, it airs Monday, May 27 at 9 a.m. (Sin)/8 a.m. (Jkt). (HBO Asia contacted Heavy and let us know about the timing.)

PREPARING FOR THE LAST WATCH: To get ready for tonight’s documentary, you’ll want to watch this preview below.

The documentary bonus episode is called “The Last Watch.” HBO’s description reads: “An up-close and personal report from the trenches of production that reveals the tears and triumphs of the cast and crew involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life.”

According to HBO, the documentary will explore the actors’ experiences having lived with the show for years and now saying goodbye. According to HBO’s description, the documentary “delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields, and car-parks of Northern Ireland… Much more than a ‘making of’ documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it.”

  • Published
