Game of Thrones’ Inside the Episode for Season 8 Episode 5: Time, Channel & How to Watch

Inadvertently, Game of Thrones has created a meme-producing video every week with the behind-the-scenes special called Inside the Episode. It premieres after every episode of Game of Thrones, and fans have had fun finding some enlightening (and other times absurd) explanations for plot twists. So when does this video air and how do you watch it?

Inside the Episode premieres every week after Game of Thrones‘ new episode concludes. It’s typically published just a few minutes after the episode airs. Since Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 is scheduled to last until 10:22 p.m. Eastern this week, you’ll likely see the behind-the-scenes Inside the Episode released just a few minutes later. Start looking for the episode right around 10:23 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

You can watch Inside the Episode on YouTube. When we’ve tried to watch it on HBO GO, we couldn’t find a separate listing for Inside the Episode. Your best bet is to go straight to the Game of Thrones YouTube channel here and watch for the video as soon as Episode 5 concludes and the credits roll.

HBO also offers a few other features on its YouTube channel. You can see “Game Revealed” every week, which is also released the same day as the new episode after it concludes. This is more of a light-hearted look at behind-the-scenes moments. You can also find promos and trailers on this YouTube channel.

While you’re waiting for Inside the Episode to premiere for Episode 5 of Season 8, here’s a look back at the previous Inside the Episodes that have aired this season.

Last week’s Inside the Episode sparked a lot of fun memes. Benioff said that Rhaegal was attacked by Euron because Dany “kind of forgot” about the Iron Fleet and Euron’s forces. That makes no sense, as a fan shared in the YouTube video below:

Now “kind of forgot” has been turned into a hilarious meme.

HAAAAAAAAAAA LOVE the 'kind of forgot" memes HAHAHAH fUuck pic.twitter.com/CfbKn07ybU — nikoloj rollercoaster walru (@ghostyfaearye) May 10, 2019

It’s pure gold, and many fans are hoping that this week’s “Inside the Episode” will provide more ideas for memes yet again. (Although they certainly aren’t hoping for plot twists that don’t make sense.) This meme does have profanity in it:

So in conclusion, Inside the Episode can be watched on YouTube just a couple minutes after the episode concludes.

