Game of Thrones Tattoo Ideas to Remember the GOT Finale (PHOTOS)

The series finale of Game of Thrones airs tonight on HBO, and millions of fans across the globe will be watching. The mega-hit show has dominated pop culture since it premiere eight seasons and ten years ago, and now that it is finally coming to an end, fans may find themselves wanting to commemorate such a significant piece of the past decade with some new ink.

GOT-inspired tattoos have been around since George R. R. Martin’s book series started gaining fame, but the series has definitely increased the number of tattoos modeled after famous show quotes, houses, characters, and moments. Several Game of Thrones cast members have gotten tattoos of their own to remember the show that launched their careers and made up such an important part of their lives, including Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams, and Sophie Turner.

The mother of dragons herself, Emilia Clarke, got the three dragons (Viserion, Rhaegal, and Drogon) tattooed on her wrist.

After Arya’s “hero of Winterfell” moment at the end of episode 3, “Not today” is an ever-popular phrase to say not only to the God of Death but to permanently adorn on your skin. Other popular phrases fans have tattooed on themselves are “Valar Morghulis” (which means “All Men Must Die” in Valyrian on the show), “Dracarys,” “The North Remembers,” “Winter Is Coming,” and “No One” (which Maisie Williams tattooed on herself in honor of Arya’s journey toward becoming a Faceless Man).

Another great option would be to get a tattoo of the Hand of the King (or Queen) pin worn by some of the fans’ most beloved and hated characters alike, including Tyrion Lannister, Ned Stark, Qyburn, and Tywin Lannister. The pin has been a symbol of wisdom, power, and honor since the show began.

If you have a favorite character or family House on the show, a tattoo of their sigil or their House saying would be a good way to pay tribute to them.

Perhaps the most intricate and unique GOT-themed tattoo online, Instagram user and tattoo artist @modestaskunce created a close-up sleeve of Viserion’s eye as it blinked back open after being touched by the Night King and turned into an ice dragon. This tattoo is much larger and more detailed than the others on this list, but it is truly a show-stopping piece for a major fan of both Game of Thrones and ink.