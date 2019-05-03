Honey Boo Boo’s Crush Tristan from Dancing with the Stars

From the moment Alana Thompson, AKA Honey Boo Boo, met her Dancing with the Stars partner, she was smitten. Most of the Season 3 premiere of Mama June: From Not to Hot revolved around Honey Boo Boo’s first days filming the ABC reality series and her first time meeting her dance partner, and it was clear from the moment she laid eyes on her partner that she was crushing hard.

“Oh my god, so cute!” Thompson said after seeing her partner Tristan Ianiero, 14, and mentor Artem Chigvintsev, 36, dancing. “Wow, you do that with your body. How does it move like that?” she says in the clip below.

When Ianiero asked Thompson what her favorite dance moves were, the usually chatty, outspoken reality star clammed up and was unusually shy. She even asked her mother about going on a date with her new DWTS partner, to which Mama June replied “you’re 13,” indicating she was too young to be dating.

However, Thompson is actually 15-years-old now, and admitted to Us Weekly back in March that she has boys “hitting her up” on the regular.

“I get that every day. Another dude slips into my DMs. I’m just like, ‘Delete,’” the former pageant star told Us Weekly. “What I normally do … they’re like, ‘Hey. … Oh, you’re beautiful.’ I’m like, ‘Thanks.’ Then I go and look at their profile, and they look bad. I just, ‘Bye.’”

Her older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon joked that Thompson is trying to be a “player-player,” now that she’s growing up. You can watch the video below.

“I try to tell Alana that it doesn’t matter how the person looks. It just matters about their attitude towards you, their personality,” Shannon, who got married in April 2018, noted, giving Thompson some sisterly advice. “Their looks are just a plus.”

Thompson then revealed that she only has eyes for one guy, saying “I got my eye on a prize,” to which Shannon jokes with her sister, indicating it might be Ianiero. “You love Tristan. You love him.”

WeTV’s official synopsis for tonight’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot reads “June finally comes clean to Doe Doe about Geno’s cheating; Alana crushes on Tristan,” so fans can hopefully look forward to a little bit more detail on Thompson and Ianiero and whether or not he returns her same feelings.

Thompson and Ianiero shared a sweet moment when she celebrated getting verified on Instagram while on a rehearsal. While she cheered for the accomplishment, she went in for a hug with her dance partner, according to Pop Culture.

Thompson claims she stepped pretty far outside of her comfort zone when she agreed to be on the show. “I’ve never even watched the show before, to be honest,” Thompson told PEOPLE. “I wanted to do it because when they asked me, I thought this is something that I’ve never done and it’d be super fun and a great experience. So I figured, let’s do it!”

READ NEXT: Mama June’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

