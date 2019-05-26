How Long Is the ‘Game of Thrones’ Bonus Episode Documentary Tonight?

HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones came to an end last week with the series finale, but a bonus episode is airing tonight for fans who aren’t quite ready to say goodbye. Called The Last Watch, this doesn’t provide any new fictional content, but it does give us a behind-the-scenes documentary. Read on for details about how long the episode will be.

Tonight’s documentary has a run time of exactly two hours. This means The Last Watch is actually longer than any episode that aired during Season 8. So we’ll likely get a lot of great behind-the-scenes content and interviews to enjoy.

According to the show’s TV listings, tonight’s episode will start at 9 p.m. Eastern and end at 11 p.m. Eastern (aka 8 p.m Central to 10 p.m. Central.)

The description for the episode reads: “An up-close and personal report from the trenches of production that reveals the tears and triumphs of the cast and crew involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life.”

This is the first time we’ve had an episode description early. Prior to this, every episode description before an episode aired read: “The Night King finally breaches the Wall alongside a full-grown dragon under his command; the new alliances and betrayals will determine the fate of everyone in Westeros.”

Here are the lengths for each episode in the final season.

Episode 1: 54 minutes

Episode 2: 58 minutes

Episode 3: 1 hour 22 minutes

Episode 4: 1 hour 18 minutes

Episode 5: 1 hour 20 minutes

Episode 6 finale: 1 hour 20 minutes

Last Watch documentary: 2 hours

Episode 3 was directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who also directed The Gift, Hardhome, and Battle of the Bastards, along with The Bells. Episode 4 was directed by David Nutter, who also directed Episodes 1 and 2. The finale was directed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

The documentary is directed by Jeanie Finlay.

