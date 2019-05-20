Just how many Starks are left on Game of Thrones? It can be tough to keep up, especially considering how depleted the once proud and large House has become over the years. Here’s a quick review now that the series has ended. Here’s how many are left at the conclusion of the finale.

In total, there are four Starks left on Game of Thrones.

I’m not sure if there are any living members of House Karstark. They are an offshoot of the Starks who changed their names, so if they are still alive then technically they would count. They were originally called House Stark of Karl’s Hold, a vassal house with fealty to House Stark of Winterfell. Rickard Stark once told Robb that the blood of the First Men flowed in his veins “as much as yours,” indicating their close kinship. House Karstark traces its descent from Karlon Stark. Alys Karstark became the head of the House when Harald Karstark died fighting on the side of the Boltons. The Game of Thrones wiki claims that House Karstark became extinct after Alys died in the Battle of Winterfell.

In House Stark, Bran Stark, Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, and Arya Stark are left alive. It seems that right now, passing down the lineage will rely on Sansa and Arya, since Jon doesn’t seem interested in forming any relationships himself. And after Bran chased Meera away, I don’t see him passing on the Stark genes either. So it will be up to Arya and Sansa to continue the Stark name. I can see that happening with either one of them. Sansa hasn’t found the right match, although she and Tyrion seemed to be making a connection. Gendry would certainly be interested in raising a family with Arya, but she is not interested in being a Lady.

Starks who have died in the series include Ned Stark, Benjen Stark, Rickon Stark (killed by Ramsay), and Robb Stark and his wife and unborn child by the Freys.

As an interesting note, King Torrhen Stark was King of the North when the Tagaryens first invaded and conquered Westeros. He marched his army south to face them, but surrendered when he saw their forces and their dragons. As a result, he was made Lord Paramount of the North and Warden of the North for the Tagaryens. (Houses Gardner and Hoare were made extinct when they wouldn’t kneel.) He became known as the “king who knelt” and was viewed negatively because of it. However, his decision is the only reason the House survived. He was the last King of the North until Robb Stark.