Jagermeister’s Slayer Bottle: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jagermeister’s Slayer bottle has been released on the brand’s United Kingdom website for the price of $126. The 59-ounce bottle comes out at the legends of metal embark on their farewell tour. Unfortunately for U.S. fans of the band, Jagermeister is not shipping them stateside at the time of writing.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jagermeister Has Created 500 Bottles for the Promotion

The blurb for the release begins with the words, “For 40 Years, SLAYER’s approach to music has won them hordes of dedicated metalheads around the world.” It goes on to say that the band follows “no one, setting their own path and dedicating themselves to dark and fast music that shows no mercy.” Jagermeister has described the bottle as “extremely limited” for about 500 bottles and for the sum, Slayer fans can engrave the bottle with their own name.

2. Kerry King Says of the Bottle: ‘We’ve Had Some Good Times With Jagermeister’

Speaking to Metal Hammer surrounding the release, Slayer guitarist Kerry King said, “We’ve had some good times with Jägermeister through the years. we love that they’re creating a limited-edition bottle to recognize the end of our journey and it looks awesome. I’m honored that our friends at Jägermeister hold us in such high regard. I can’t wait to get my hands on one.” While Jagermeister’s music manager, Tom Carson, said the spirit has had a “longstanding relationship” with the band.” Since 2003, Slayer has embarked on three Jagermeister Music Tours.

3. The Bottle Coincides With the Band’s June 16 Performance at the Download Festival

As Loudwire notes, there are no instructions on how to consume the bottle but fans may want to scream “SLAAAYYERR” before downing a shot.

The Metal Hammer article goes on to say that the release of the bottle coincides with the band’s appearance at the Download Festival in the United Kingdom on June 16.

4. Slayer’s Final U.S. Show Is on May 25

Slayer began the American leg of their farewell tour on May 2. The band plays at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, on May 24 and at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts on May 25, their final U.S. shows.

The band will then move to Europe, beginning on June 4 in Poland, with the tour scheduled to run until August. The band will hit European festivals such as Rock Am Ring and Graspop Metal Meeting before bidding farewell.

5. Slayer Are Not the First Metal Legends to Get Their Own Liqor

Slayer are not the first heavy metal legends to have a liquor named in their honor, Metallica has their Blackened whiskey line while Mariyln Manson has Mansinthe, a twist on absinthe. If heavy metal isn’t your thing, Bob Dylan has his blend of rye, Heaven’s Door.

